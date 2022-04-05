Charity concert for Ukraine will take place in Ashley this month

A charity concert for Ukraine will take place in Ashley this month

By Phil Hibble
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 10:14 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 11:42 am

The concert will be held at St Mary the Virgin church in the village on April 23, 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start.

It will feature popular classics with Mikey Powell, Lucy Thomas and Janette Monroe.

Tickets cost £20, free admission for children under 16. All profits will go to the DEC Ukraine appeal.

The concert will be held at St Mary the Virgin church in the village on April 23, 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets must be bought in advance by contact Eddie on 01858 565294, email [email protected] - or Peter on 07770 607674, email [email protected]

Ukraine