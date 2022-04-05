Charity concert for Ukraine will take place in Ashley this month

The concert will be held at St Mary the Virgin church in the village on April 23, 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start.

It will feature popular classics with Mikey Powell, Lucy Thomas and Janette Monroe.

Tickets cost £20, free admission for children under 16. All profits will go to the DEC Ukraine appeal.

