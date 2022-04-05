Charity concert for Ukraine will take place in Ashley this month
By Phil Hibble
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 10:14 am
Updated
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 11:42 am
The concert will be held at St Mary the Virgin church in the village on April 23, 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start.
It will feature popular classics with Mikey Powell, Lucy Thomas and Janette Monroe.
Tickets cost £20, free admission for children under 16. All profits will go to the DEC Ukraine appeal.
Tickets must be bought in advance by contact Eddie on 01858 565294, email [email protected] - or Peter on 07770 607674, email [email protected]