Business breakfast at the farm hoping to boost new business connections

A new business networking event is set to welcome Northamptonshire business owners following a successful collaboration between Mini Meadows Farm and The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

Business owners and professionals are invited to meet with other business people from across the region over a breakfast roll in a picturesque setting which is normally associated with family days out and fun seasonal events.

Mini Meadows Farm, located on the border of Northamptonshire and Leicestershire, evolved from owner Ben Barraclough’s hobby to a much-loved family attraction that is visited by more than 100,000 people each year. Starting life as a grass field in 2008, the attraction is now frequented by families and schools who make the journey from across the country.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The networking event will feature informal networking giving businesses the chance to meet new connections whilst also finding out more about the role that Mini Meadows Farm plays in the local community. A talk by guest speaker, Jessica Blyth-Sweetingham from marketing company, Talking Tortoise will showcase how to boost your LinkedIn profile and get your business seen by new customers. The event will also feature a tour of the farm, giving people the perfect chance to snap a selfie with an alpaca or an inquisitive goat to upload to their LinkedIn profiles.

The Beehive Cafe at Mini Meadows Farm

“We’re always eager to help small business owners to learn, network, win new business and -just as importantly- have a great time. We were really impressed and excited by the team and the venue at Mini Meadows, they’ve already had a remarkable business growth journey, and the venue itself is such an original and fun place to be!” said Jennifer Thomas, the FSB’s Development Manager for Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

“This is also a fantastic opportunity for local business owners to supercharge their online LinkedIn presence, empowering them with the tools they need to succeed in today's digital landscape, while also having the opportunity to meet new business connections in person, and we can't wait to see the impact this event will have!"

The event takes place on Friday 27th September from 8.30am until 10am, with tickets available from the FSB’s website.