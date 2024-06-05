Blaston – the biggest little country show of the summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It might not have felt much like summer yet this year, but the organisers of the annual Blaston Show are having words with the weather gods requesting that they look kindly on the showground come the last weekend in June, as they have done for the last few years.

Running on its usual 'last Sunday in June' date, 30th June, the weekend kicks off with a Pre Show Party on the Friday night, to which anyone can come – the cost is just £5 for adults while children 12 and under get in for free – as do Members and Sponsors. There will be food, music, a licenced bar and great company.

Come show day, joining the headline Main Ring Attractions – Barrel Racing and the Jez Avery Stunt Show - visitors can check out the Marston Steam Engines both running and on display. Always popular with the crowds, the Spec Savers Dinosaur will be making a welcome return to the Show and also returning are the Aldabra Giant Tortoises, not forgetting the vintage tractors, cutting-edge farming equipment, classic cars, livestock, equestrian classes, tug of war, the Blaston Hound Show, a wide range of trade stands, and so much more.

Equestrian classes are a key part of Blaston Show

Members of the Leicestershire Mounted Police are making a debut appearance at Blaston, taking part in the Rural Policing display. Officers will be offering complimentary horse tack identification / marking to keep visitors' valuable horse equipment safe – find them near the main entrance.

Tickets can be bought online at www.blastonshow.co.uk or on the gate, which opens at 8am on the day. All the information about this year's show can also be found here. Entrance to the Show costs from £5 for 13-16 year olds (12 and under are free) to £14 for over 16s. Blaston Membership is also available at £30 for two adults and two children. The Members Marquee has been enlarged to cater for the ever-expanding number of members who enjoy a delicious lunch and their own bar.

When: Sunday 30th June 2024

Where:Blaston Showground, Langton Road, Slawston, Market Harborough LE16 7FA