News you can trust since 1854

Beautiful garden in Desborough will once again be opening up to the public

Money raised will go to charities

By Phil Hibble
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:04 pm
The garden at 16 Leys Avenue (NN14 2PY) will open on Sunday September 4 from 2-5pm, as part of the National Open Garden Scheme.
The garden at 16 Leys Avenue (NN14 2PY) will open on Sunday September 4 from 2-5pm, as part of the National Open Garden Scheme.

A beautiful garden in Desborough will once again be opening up to the public.

The garden at 16 Leys Avenue (NN14 2PY) will open on Sunday September 4 from 2-5pm, as part of the National Open Garden Scheme.

The house owners said: "We are hoping that our collection of 20-plus acer trees will be the stars of the garden with the autumn colour beginning to show.

"We have a dahlia bed and the boat boxes are filed with flowing begonias. There will be home made cakes and drinks available plus plants for sale."

Most Popular

    A town garden has two water features, plus a stream and a pond flanked by a 12ft clinker built boat.

    All monies raised by admission charges of £4 per person, children free, goes to support the NGS charities, which include Parkinson's, Multiple Scleroses, Cancer Research and Alzheimer's support. Other sales support Cransley Hospice.

    For more information visit https://ngs.org.uk/view-garden/34835

    Money