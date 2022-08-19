The garden at 16 Leys Avenue (NN14 2PY) will open on Sunday September 4 from 2-5pm, as part of the National Open Garden Scheme.

A beautiful garden in Desborough will once again be opening up to the public.

The garden at 16 Leys Avenue (NN14 2PY) will open on Sunday September 4 from 2-5pm, as part of the National Open Garden Scheme.

The house owners said: "We are hoping that our collection of 20-plus acer trees will be the stars of the garden with the autumn colour beginning to show.

"We have a dahlia bed and the boat boxes are filed with flowing begonias. There will be home made cakes and drinks available plus plants for sale."

Most Popular

A town garden has two water features, plus a stream and a pond flanked by a 12ft clinker built boat.

All monies raised by admission charges of £4 per person, children free, goes to support the NGS charities, which include Parkinson's, Multiple Scleroses, Cancer Research and Alzheimer's support. Other sales support Cransley Hospice.