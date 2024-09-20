The Prodigy 2024 UK Tour: Where are the electronica icons performing this year and what could they play?
- The Prodigy have announced a series of UK tour dates to end 2024 with.
- The band are set for performances in Bridlington, Wolverhampton and residencies in Manchester and London.
- With tickets now on sale, what could the band perform during their “Disrupta” tour to end the year with?
Having once again stunned audiences during their performances at Leeds and Reading Festival, The Prodigy have announced a short tour of the UK to end 2024 with.
The group, who also headlined the Isle of Wight Festival earlier this year, begin their whistle stop tour of the country in Yorkshire, performing in Bridlington on December 13 2024, with a dates also set for Wolverhampton, London’s O2 Academy Brixton and in Manchester as part of this year’s “Warehouse Project.”
The Prodigy will be joined during their “Disrupta” tour by BBC Radio 1 DJ Jack Saunders and DJ Jaguar Skills across all dates, while two of their shows in Manchester and London are set to be “late shows” - with a curfew for the group’s performance set to end around the 1am mark compared to their other shows.
With that in mind, here’s where you can catch The Prodigy during their tour, along with a look back to what they have been performing on the festival circuit throughout the year.
Where are The Prodigy touring in the United Kingdom before the end of 2024?
The Prodigy are set to perform at the following venues on the following dates:
- December 13 2024: Bridlington Spa Centre, Bridlington
- December 14 2024: The Warehouse Project, Depot Mayfield, Manchester (late show)
- December 15 2024: The Warehouse Project, Depot Mayfield, Manchester
- December 17 2024: Civic Hall, Wolverhampton
- December 19 2024: O2 Academy Brixton, London
- December 20 2024: O2 Academy Brixton, London
- December 21 2024: O2 Academy, Brixton, London (late show)
Where can I get tickets to see The Prodigy on their 2024 UK tour?
Tickets to see The Prodigy for all of their 2024 tour dates are available now through Ticketmaster UK.
What have The Prodigy been performing live throughout 2024?
We could go back to their shows at Leeds and Reading, or perhaps one of their European festival dates they’ve embarked on, but instead let's go back to their headline set at the Isle of Wight Festival 2024.
At that performance, Liam Howlett and company performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM):
- Breathe
- Omen
- Spitfire
- Climbatize (with 'Warrior's Dance' vocal)
- Play Video
- Everybody in the Place
- Omen (Reprise)
- Play Video
- Firestarter
- Roadblox
- Light Up the Sky
- Voodoo People
- No Good (Start the Dance)
- Poison
- Get Your Fight On
- Need Some1
- Smack My Bitch Up
Encore:
- Take Me to the Hospital
- Invaders Must Die
- We Live Forever
- Out of Space
Did you catch The Prodigy performing at one of the many European music festivals they were at this year, or are you heading to see the band perform at more intimate venues to end the year with? Let us know your thoughts about the UK tour by dropping a comment down below.
