The Apprentice 2025 odds: who is the favourite to be fired - and who is expected to win? Latest odds

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

TV and technology writer

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 08:53 BST

The Apprentice stars named favourite to be fired next 👀

The Apprentice will crown its series 19 winner in just two weeks time. There are only three episodes left in the series - with the highly anticipated interview stage set to take place in seven days' time.

Recent weeks have seen the show raise the stakes with a series of double firings, which has cut the candidates to just seven. The show is celebrating 20 years on TV - having made its debut back in February 2005, if you can believe it.

But as we head towards the final weeks of the show - and the much anticipated interview stage - you might be wondering who is the favourite to be fired next. Gambling.com has named the favourite to win - and who is most likely to go home in week ten.

Online gift store owner Emma, 29, will not be winning The Apprentice in 2025. She was fired at the end of the first task.

1. Emma Rothwell - fired in task one

Online gift store owner Emma, 29, will not be winning The Apprentice in 2025. She was fired at the end of the first task. | BBC Photo: BBC

Hair and beauty salon owner Aoibheann, 36, is another who will not be winning The Apprentice in Series 19. She was fired after the second task in 2025.

2. Aoibheann Walsh - fired in task two

Hair and beauty salon owner Aoibheann, 36, is another who will not be winning The Apprentice in Series 19. She was fired after the second task in 2025. | BBC Photo: BBC

Oh Carlo. The hair transplant consultant did not have the best of time on the show and it was a bit of a miracle he even made it to task three. But the 37-year-old was fired at the end of the third task and will not be winning The Apprentice in 2025.

3. Carlo Brancati - fired in task three

Oh Carlo. The hair transplant consultant did not have the best of time on the show and it was a bit of a miracle he even made it to task three. But the 37-year-old was fired at the end of the third task and will not be winning The Apprentice in 2025. | BBC Photo: BBC

Nadia, 35, will not be winning The Apprentice in 2025. The salon chain owner made a meal of the potato task and was fired at the end of the fourth task.

4. Nadia Suliaman - fired in task four

Nadia, 35, will not be winning The Apprentice in 2025. The salon chain owner made a meal of the potato task and was fired at the end of the fourth task. | BBC Photo: BBC

