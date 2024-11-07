Don’t miss any of the action 🥊

Mike Tyson will fight YouTuber Jake Paul.

Netflix will broadcast the fight live for subscribers around the world.

It is not a PPV event - and so it is available at no extra cost.

The most unusual sporting event of the year is just around the corner - and intrigue continues to build. Former heavyweight champion Mike ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson is returning to the ring to face internet star turned boxer Jake Paul.

It has been classified as a professional bout and will be Tyson’s first fight in nearly 20 years. Netflix will be broadcasting it live - making it one of the most high profile sporting events they have covered so far.

Subscribers to the streaming giant will be able to watch the fight at no extra cost - it is not a PPV event. It will take place in the early hours of the morning on Saturday November 16 and if you don’t want to miss it, you might want to set a reminder.

How to set up a reminder on Netflix?

Mike Tyson (L) will fight Jake Paul (R). Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix | Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix

If you are planning on staying up for the fight - or if you live in a part of the world where it is on at a reasonable time - you might want a reminder so you don’t miss the action. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 1am on Saturday November 16 in the UK after all.

Fortunately, Netflix has the ability to set up reminders inside the app. It can be used for the Paul vs Tyson fight - as well as for upcoming shows, movies and specials.

All you need to do is search Paul vs Tyson inside your Netflix app - on whichever device you use - and it will bring up the event page for the livestream. There will be a button with a little bell titled ‘remind me’ and all you have to do is hit that.

How do reminders work on Netflix?

Users of the streaming giant who set up a reminder - such as for the Paul vs Tyson fight - will receive a notification to let them know the livestream, show or movie is now available. Make sure you have Netflix notifications available on your phone or tablet, to avoid missing the alert.

