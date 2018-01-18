The Fratellis and Will Varley join inaugural Harborough Texfest line up

The Fratellis and Will Varley are among the latest names to be added to Texfest which takes place in the region this summer.

The East Midlands' newest music festival heads to the Market Harborough Showground from Friday, June 29 to Sunday, June 1.

Both will join previously announced acts including Example, We Are Scientists, Pigeon Detectives, Tinchy Stryder, Nick Grimshaw, The Hoosiers, The South and Beans On Toast as well as local acts such as Charlotte Carpenter Aztec Temples, Aztec Temples, Last Edition, DJ Antonio Kolic Hashtags.

The Fratellis are perhaps best known for their massive hit single Chelsea Dagger, which since its release in 2007 has become a huge anthem.

The song came from their debut album Costello Music, which also secured the band the Brit Award for British Breakthrough Act 2007.

Other hit singles including Henrietta and Mistress Mabel, as well as subsequent albums, Here We Stand and We Need Medicine, earned the band an army of fans.

In 2018 the band are back out on tour and have a new album, In Your Own Sweet Time, due for release in March.

Counting the likes of Billy Bragg and Frank Turner amongst his biggest fans, 2018 looks set to be a huge year for Will Varley.

Propelled by his burnished vocals and an innate gift for relatable lyricism, Will Varley’s new album, Spirit of Mine, looks set to be a big success when it’s released in February.

At Texfest he will be performing with his full band.

Festival director Shaun French, said: “We’ve had such a positive response to the festival so far and we want to make sure that the local music scene is involved.

“Some acts we were already aware of and have been keen to add them to the bill and we’re also looking forward to seeing more other fantastic acts through the audition process.

“The Fratellis were a band that we were keen to have on the line-up since the early planning stages of Texfest. Chelsea Dagger is such an iconic festival anthem and with their new album due out it’s an exciting time for them to be coming back.”

The first Texfest audition night will take place at The Soundhouse in Leicester on Saturday, January, 27 featuring The Brandy Thieves, The Shrines, Weallfallsilent, Carolyn Ellis, Paris Alexander and Northern Heights, who will be performing to secure their place on the lineup.

Tickets for the audition night are on sale now priced at £4 from www.ticketweb.co.uk.

Weekend and day tickets for TexFest are on sale now with camping, glamping, VIP and family options available. Student discount is also available.

For more information and to book tickets please visit www.texfest.co.uk.

You can also keep up to date with all the news on Facebook @TexfestUK and Twitter @TexfestUK.