Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrating 30 years of hits, Marti Pellow’s UK tour follows on the heels of his former band’s announcement. 🎶

Former Wet Wet Wet lead singer Marti Pellow has announced a series of UK arena shows to take place in 2025.

The singer is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their hit cover, Love Is All Around, with dates in London, Newcastle, Leeds and Glasgow.

Here’s the full list of UK arena tour dates and when you can get tickets to see the singer live.

Not content with seeing his former bandmates going on a tour in 2025, former Wet Wet Wet lead singerMarti Pellowis set to follow them with a series of arena shows in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating 30 years since the band released their beloved (some might say irritating) cover of The Troggs’ Love Is All Around, Pellow will be taking over arenas in Glasgow, London, Cardiff, Newcastle, Leeds, Bournemouth and Birmingham in the later stages of 2025.

Speaking about the tour and the anniversary in question, Pellow remarked: "To think it's been 30 years since Love Is All Around became such a huge part of my life is amazing. It's not just my song – it belongs to the fans.”

Marti Pellow performs during 'Thank You For The Music - A Celebration Of The Music Of Abba' at Hyde Park on September 13, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

“Celebrating this milestone with them is going to be incredibly special. And I’ve got something exciting planned around the song itself – I can’t wait to share more soon!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marti Pellow left Wet Wet Wet in 2017, and his departure was reportedly amicable. In a statement, Pellow said he wanted to focus on his solo career and other creative pursuits, including musical theatre, which had become a growing passion of his.

The band's remaining members expressed their support for his decision, wishing him well in his future endeavours, with his role in the band currently held by former Liberty X member Kevin Simm.

Where is Marti Pellow performing during his 2025 UK arena tour?

Marti Pellow is set to perform at the following arenas in the United Kingdom on the following dates in 2025:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When can I get tickets to see Marti Pellow on his 2025 UK arena tour?

Presale access:

Those with O2 Priority will be able to access tickets first, as they are on sale from today, while artist and Live Nation presales commence from October 3 2025.

General ticket sales:

Remaining tickets will go on general sale through Ticketmaster from October 4 2025.

What has Marti Pellow been performing live recently?

Pellow’s not been resting on his laurels by any means, having performed a series of shows earlier this year; Setlist.FM has listed that the singer performed the following set during his March 31 2024 performance at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England.

Set 1

Wishing I Was Luck

(Wet Wet Wet song)

East of the River (Wet Wet Wet song)

I Remember (Wet Wet Wet song)

Angel Eyes (Wet Wet Wet song)

Sweet Little Mystery (Wet Wet Wet song)

I Don't Believe (Sonny's Letter) (Wet Wet Wet song)

Temptation (Wet Wet Wet song)

I Can Give You Everything (Wet Wet Wet song)

The Moment You Left Me (Wet Wet Wet song)

Words of Wisdom (Wet Wet Wet song)

Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight (Wet Wet Wet song)

World in Another (Wet Wet Wet song)

Set 2

Steamroller Blues (James Taylor cover)

Lip Service (Wet Wet Wet song)

Sweet Surrender (Wet Wet Wet song)

Love Is All Around (The Troggs cover)

Ain't No Stopping Us Now / Le Freak (McFadden & Whitehead cover)

This Time (Wet Wet Wet song)

Don't Want to Forgive Me Now (Wet Wet Wet song)

Goodnight Girl (Wet Wet Wet song)

Encore:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dante's Prayer (Loreena McKennitt cover)

With a Little Help From My Friends (The Beatles cover)

Will you be going to see Marti Pellow during his 2025 UK arena tour, or have you seen the singer performing live during one of his 2024 UK dates? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below in our comments section.