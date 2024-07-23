Latitude Festival 2024: set and stage times ahead of this weekend’s festival + ticket availability
- Latitude Festival begins this week at Henham Park, Suffolk with performances beginning on July 25 2024.
- This year’s festival headliners include Kasabian, London Grammar and Duran Duran
- Set times ahead of the gates opening this week are now available.
- What time should you head to Henham Park during the course of the festival?
It’s an incredibly busy week of festivals this week in the United Kingdom, with the Suffolk-based Latitude Festival opening its gates this week, akin to WOMAD and Camp Bestival Dorset.
Headlined this year by Kasabian, London Grammar and Duran Duran, we have the unfortunate news to bring you - there are set clashes already that we’ve seen. For example, those who want to see Orbital will have to contend with missing out on London Grammar, or Kasabian clashing with Future Islands.
We’ve pulled as many of the music sets taking place over the festival, focusing on the main stages at the event ahead of the gates opening this week, including what time you might want to wander over from the camping grounds to the main arena.
All information is correct as of writing - however, as things change sometimes at the 11th hour, Latitude Festival have advised that they will provide updates at the festival and through their official app.
So - let your Latitude Festival planning commence!
What time do the gates open for Latitude 2024?
Campervan and caravan fields (General and Family) will be open from 2pm on Wednesday 24th July. Campsites (General and Family) will be open from 10am on Thursday 25th July
The main arena will be open on Thursday 25th July from 5pm until 3am, while on Friday 26th to Sunday 28th July, the main arena will be open from 10:00 – 03:00.
What are the set times for Latitude 2024?
While there are more stages hosting comedy sets and workshops, we’ve concentrated on the musical aspects of this week’s festival - the full line-up across all the stages can be found on the official Latitude Festival 2024 app for Android and iPhone.
Thursday July 25 2024
Lavish Lounge Arena
- 16:00 - 20:30: Museum of Memory
- 17:00 - 17:55: DeadBeat DJs
- 18:20: 18:50: LP Quartet
- 19:15 - 19:50: Bex Burch
- 21:30 - 23:00: Instant Scorechestra
- 23:55 - 00:35: The Lavish Lounge Band
- 00:00 - 01:00: The DisOrgan
- 01:00 - 03:00: Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Experience
The Waterfront Stage
- 19:00 - 19:15: East Angles Brass Band
Sunrise Arena
- 19:00 - 00:00: Transgressive DJs
- 19:30 - 20:15: Hot Wax
- 20:45: - 21:30: The Mystery Jets
- 22:00 - 23:00: The Waeve
- 00:00 - 01:00: KOKOKO!
- 01:00 - 03:00: Let’s Eat Grandma (DJ Set)
Trailer Park Stage
- 20:15: - 21:15: Scustin
- 21:45 - 22:45: New York Brass Band
- 23:15 - 00:15: Thumpasauras
- 00:45 - 01:45pm: DJ Sav Marcq
The Outpost
- 22:30 - 02:30: The Cocoa Butter Club
Friday July 26 2024
Obelisk Arena
- 12:05 - 13:05: WITCH
- 13:35 - 14:45: Frank Turner
- 15:05: 16:05: Waxahatchee
- 16:35: - 17:45: Caity Baser
- 18:05 - 19:05: The Vaccines
- 19:45 - 20:45: Khruangbin
- 21:30 - 23:00: Kasabian
Second Stage
- 12:00 - 12:45: Blusher
- 13:15 - 14:00: Swim Deep
- 14:30 - 15:30: Damian Lewis
- 16:00 - 17:00: Pip Blom
- 17:30 - 18:30: BC Camplight
- 19:00 - 20:00: Corinne Bailey Rae presents Black Rainbows
- 20:30 - 21:30: Alison Goldfrapp
- 22:00 - 23:00: Future Islands
Sunrise Arena
- 11:45 - 12:25: Cam T
- 12:55 - 13:40: Cosmorat
- 14:05 - 14:50: The New Eyes
- 15:15 - 16:00: Brown Horse
- 16:25 - 17:10: Fat Dog
- 17:35 - 18:20: University
- 18:45 - 19:30: Willie J Healey
- 19:55 - 20:40: Angelica Garcia
- 21:05 - 21:50: Laura Misch
- 22:15 - 23:00: Armand Hammer
- 23:00 - 03:00: 3D: Dave Seaman, Darren Emerson, Danny Howells
Trailer Park Stage
- 13:30 - 17:10: Halloweens
- 14:40 - 15:30: Police Dog Hogan
- 16:00 - 17:00: New York Brass Band
- 17:30 - 18:30: Daft Funk DJ Set
- 19:00 - 20:00: Adult Cat
- 22:30 - 23:30: Scustin
- 00:00 - 01:00: Thumper
- 01:30 - 02:30: Fat Dog
BBC Introducing Stage
- 16:30 - 17:00: TC and The Groove Family
- 17:30 - 18:10: KOJ
- 18:40 - 19:20: Unxqly Dan
- ]19:50 - 20:30: SK & The Kings
- 21:00 - 21:40: Fourth Daughter
- 22:10 - 22:50: Esme Emerson
- 00:20 - 00:50: The Lavish House Band
- 01:00 - 03:00: Manami
The Alcove
- 12:00 - 12:40: EV
- 13:05 - 13:50: Finn Doherty
- 14:15 - 14:55: Mild Men
- 15:20 - 16:00: Anna St Louis
- 16:25 - 17:05: Gia Ford
- 17:30 - 18:10: Circe
- 18:35 - 19:15: Ebbb
- 19:40 - 20:20: Welly
- 20:45 - 21:30: Deadletter
- 23:00 - 03:00: Late-night Jazz hosted by JSPHYNX
Saturday July 27 2024
Obelisk Arena
- 12:00 - 12:50: Nerina Pallot
- 13:20 - 14:20: Seasick Steve
- 14:50 - 15:40: Reverand & the Makers
- 16:20 - 17:10: CMAT
- 17:40 - 18:40: Rick Astley
- 19:20 - 20:50: Keane
- 21:30 - 23:00: London Grammar
Second Stage
- 12:30 - 13:30: Myles Smith
- 14:00 - 15:00: Antony Szmierek
- 15:30 - 16:30: Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
- 17:00 - 18:00: Blanco White
- 18:30 - 19:30: The Mary Wallopers
- 20:00 - 20:55: Jockstrap
- 21:30 - 23:00: Orbital
Sunrise Arena
- 11:30 - 12:15: ikarus
- 12:45 - 13:30: Mary in the Junkyard
- 14:00 - 14:45: Lifeguard
- 15:15 - 16:00: Alessi Rose
- 16:30 - 17:15: The Jungle Giants
- 17:45 - 18:30: Good Neighbours
- 19:00 - 20:00: Kevin Drew
- 20:30 - 21:30: Bill Ryder-Jones
- 22:00 - 23:00: Beak>
- 23:30 - 00:30: Evian Christ
- 00:30 - 01:00: Kousto
- 01:00 - 02:00: DJ Paulette
- 02:00 - 03:00: Dot Major
Trailer Park Stage
- 12:15 - 13:00: Mangrove Steel Band
- 13:15 - 14:00: Mangrove Steel Band
- 14:30 - 15:30: Daft Funk DJ Set
- 16:00 - 17:00: Mad Apple Circus
- 17:30 - 18:30: Gonora Sounds
- 19:00 - 20:00: Prymary Colours
- 00:00 - 01:00: The 45’s
- 01:30 - 02:30: Yard
BBC Introducing Stage
- 16:30 - 17:00: Kindelan
- 17:30 - 18:10: Ama Louise
- 18:40 - 19:20: Oreglo
- 19:50 - 20:30: S.A.M
- 21:00 - 21:40: Isamya
- 22:10 - 22:50: Lucy McWilliams
The Alcove
- 12:00 - 12:40: LOOME
- 13:05 - 13:50: Mui Zyu
- 14:15 - 14:55: Holly MacVe
- 15:20 - 16:00: Fred Roberts
- 16:25 - 17:05: Lexie Carroll
- 17:30 - 18:10: Daydreamers
- 18:35 - 19:15: The Itch
- 19:40 - 20:20: MadMadMad
- 20:45 - 21:30: Gaffa Tape Sandy
- 23:00 - 03:00: Josef Akin
Sunday July 28 2024
Obelisk Arena
- 11:40 - 12:30: Alexis Ffrench
- 12:50 - 13:40: Sam Lee
- 14:10 - 15:00: Lottery Winners
- 15:30 - 16:20: Baby Queen
- 16:50 - 17:40: The Darkness
- 18:10 - 19:10: Rag’n’Bone Man
- 19:50 - 20:50: Nile Rodgers and CHIC
- 21:30 - 23:00: Duran Duran
Second Stage
- 13:00 - 13:45: Big Special
- 14:15 - 15:15: Been Stellar
- 15:45 - 16:45: Marika Hackman
- 17:15 - 18:15: David Duchovny
- 18:45 - 19:45: Ash
- 20:15 - 21:30: Lankum
Sunrise Arena
- 11:45 - 12:15: Alfie Jukes
- 12:45 - 13:30: Bradley Simpson
- 13:55 - 14:45: Ryan McMullan
- 15:05 - 15:50: Amble
- 16:15 - 17:00 Clarissa Connelly
- 17:25 - 18:10: Picture Parlour
- 18:35 - 19:20: Nieve Ella
- 19:45 - 20:30: Julie Byrne
- 20:55 - 21:40: Talk Show
- 22:10 - 23:00: English Teacher
- 23:00 - 00:30: Joe Goddard
Trailer Park Stage
- 12:00 - 13:00: Sunday Assembly
- 13:00 - 14:00: The 45’s
- 14:40 - 15:30: Olympia Vitalis
- 16:00 - 17:00: The Great Malarkey
- 17:30 - 18:30: The Destroyers
- 19:00 - 20:00: junodream
- 22:30 - 23:30: Foreign Local
- 00:00 - 01:00: The Mighty Flux
BBC Introducing Stage
- 15:30 - 16:00: Josef Akin
- 17:30 - 18:10: Daudi Matsiko
- 18:40 - 19:20: Chandni
- 19:50 - 20:30: Ameenah
The Alcove
- 12:00 - 12:40: Samfire
- 13:05: 13:50: Talia Rae
- 14:15 - 14:55: Beattie
- 15:20 - 16:00: Rachael Lavelle
- 16:25 - 17:05: Wendy Bevan
- 17:30 - 18:10: Delivery
- 18:35 - 19:15: Pillow Queens
- 19:40 - 20:20: Jasmine Jethwa
- 20:45 - 21:30: Jords
Are there tickets still available for Latitude 2024?
To take a look at the remaining options for this year’s Latitude Festival, tickets are still available in a limited form through Ticketmaster UK.
Are there any stage clashes that you’ve been made aware of at Latitude Festival 2024 that you’re not happy about, or do you think the festival has got its timings correct? Let us know by dropping a comment down below or email [email protected].
