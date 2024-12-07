The line-up for the I’m a Celebrity final in 2024 has been confirmed 📺

The line-up for I’m a Celebrity’s final in 2024 has been confirmed.

Just three celebs are left in the jungle after the latest vote.

Public vote sent one more star home - after the Celebrity Cyclone trial.

I’m a Celebrity has confirmed its line-up for the 2024 final after the latest elimination. The public decided which three stars will get to compete for the crown on Sunday (December 8) night.

Before the result of the latest vote was announced, the four remaining campmates took on the Celebrity Cyclone. Oti Mabuse had won immunity which took her straight through to the challenge - and missed back-to-back double eliminations.

The camp had been significantly slimmed down in recent days - being halved from eight to four in the space of 24 hours. And one more celeb went home tonight (December 7) just missing out on the final.

Who was eliminated on Saturday?

The favourites for I'm a Celebrity 2024 have been named by bookies. Photo: ITV | ITV

The latest public vote sent one more celeb home from the jungle. The result was announced by Ant and Dec during Saturday’s episode - which started late due to the return of You Bet! after 27 years.

Just one celebrity was eliminated on Saturday, after back-to-back double eliminations. The celeb who just missed out on the final was… Oti Mabuse.

Which celebs are in the I’m a Celebrity final?

The remaining three celebrities have made it to the final of I’m a Celebrity for 2024. The line-up is, in no particular order:

Coleen Rooney

Danny Jones

And in just over 24 hours time a new king or queen of the jungle will be crowned.

When does the I’m a Celeb final air?

It will be on ITV1 on Sunday night. The episode comes three weeks after the show premiered back in mid-November.

What happened in the episode?

The big talking-point and event from the episode was the Celebrity Cyclone. Oti had won the golden ticket taking her straight to the challenge earlier in the week and she was joined by Danny, Coleen and Richard for it.

It is one of the most highly-anticipated trials of the whole series - and a real fan favourite. All four were extremely excited to take part in it.

Richard volunteered to go first, with Oti second and Coleen third. It meant Danny was in the “hero” spot, going fourth and last - and the celebs had just 10 minutes to complete the challenge.

Despite looking like they were in trouble when a huge wipeout knocked Danny back just as he approached his marker. The celebs were able to complete the iconic challenge and win all four stars.

After the Celebrity Cyclone, Danny was given a series of secret tasks with the chance to win treats for the celebs. It included hiding a series of increasingly larger ranger toys from the others - in a jungle twist on Elf on the Shelf.

Danny managed to hide them after which the others were tasked with finding them in four minutes to win ice cream. Which they managed to do.

