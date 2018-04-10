Gershwin's tunes on the Leicester stage

The music of George Gershwin will be celebrated through song and dance at a show coming to the De Montfort Hall in Leicester.

Often regarded as the greatest of the popular music composers , George is also recognised for bringing the jazz style to the piano concerto.

The show will contain classic orchestral compositions alongside a selection of show-stopping numbers written in collaboration with his lyricist brother, Ira.

One of the most talented of the first generation of musical theatre composers, George Gershwin successfully bridged the gap between concert hall and Broadway.

This performance from the treasured Gershwin songbook will include: Rhapsody in Blue, Shall We Dance, Lady Be Good and Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off.

Expect Broadway glamour and toe-tapping tunes in an all-Gershwin extravaganza.

The show takes place on Sunday April 29 starting at 3pm. Call 0116 233 3111 to book tickets or visit www.demontforthall.co.uk.