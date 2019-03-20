Five of the best things to do in and around Harborough in the next seven days

From a classical music treat to a celebration of Irish music, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Carnival of the Animals, Great Bowden Academy, March 29

A small ensemble of outstanding musicians from all over the country are coming together to perform this special one-off concert featuring Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals alongside other popular pieces. It features strings, flute, clarinet, percussion and two pianists. The first half will feature five musicians from the ensemble performing popular showpieces, including Sarasate’s Carmen Fantasy, Beethoven’s Variations on the Magic Flute, and Gershwin’s An American in Paris. The Carnival of the Animals will be narrated by Ella McNamee. The concert is being co-ordinated by violinist Vanessa White.

Details: www.wegottickets.com/event/463048



2BOOKS

Reasons to be Cheerful book launch, Kibworth Cricket Club, March 28

Nina Stibbe’s new novel revisits her Leicester-dwelling character Lizzie as she embarks on a career as a dentist’s assistant at a practice on London Road in the 1980’s. Join Nina and many of her family and friends as she talks about her hilarious and moving new work of fiction. The book launch is organised by Kibworth Books.

Details: kibworthbooks.moonfruit.com/events/4572749358



3 MUSIC

Classical Concert, All Saints’ Church, Clipston, March 30, 7.30pm

Three distinguished musicians – Chris Blake (piano), Martin Burrell (clarinet) and Richard King (saxophone) – will perform selections from the Classic FM top 100 most popular classical music in a varied programme. Expect sublime sounds, good humour and great entertainment. Earlier in the day, the musicians will give a special concert for children at 2.30pm, including Percy the Park Keeper 2, Haydn’s Toy Symphony and other family favourites. Audience participation is encouraged – expect a lively performance. Percussion instruments will be available.

Details: Call 01858 525275



4 MUSIC

The Dublin Legends, Benn Hall, Rugby, March 23

Sean Cannon, Paul Watchorn, Gerry O’Connor and Shay Kavanagh have more than 100 years of performing experience between them – and Sean was the lead singer with The Dubliners for more than 30 of them. They continue to play all the classic songs and ballads known the world over – Whiskey in The Jar, Dirty Old Town, The Wild Rover, Seven Drunken Nights, The Rare Auld Times, Molly Malone, The Irish Rover, Black Velvet Band and many more.

Details: www.bennhall.com



5 THEATRE

Shut Down, Curve Theatre, Leicester, March 26

Fusing physical theatre with hip hop, and featuring powerful original spoken word lyrics, Shut Down is a moving and darkly comic performance that asks what it means to be a man today, investigating the pressures, contradictions and confusions involved. It’s Vincent Dance Theatre’s first ever all male production.

Details: vincentdt.com