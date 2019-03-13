Five of the best things to do in and around Harborough in the next seven days

From big-band favourites to a murder mystery classic, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Harborough Big Band, Langton Community Hall, Church Langton, March 16, 8pm

Enjoy the traditional big band playing big-band favourites worth listening and dancing to.

Details: 07803 266240

2 THEATRE

Cirque Berserk, Curve Theatre, Leicester, until March 17

Britain’s biggest theatre circus spectacular is back with some thrilling new acts, all created especially for the theatre. Combining contemporary cirque-style artistry with adrenaline fuelled stunt action, this talented international troupe includes more than 30 jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers and daredevil stuntmen who showcase the finest in traditional circus thrills and skills. And it now features one of the world’s most hair-raising circus acts: the legendary motorcycle Globe of Death.

Details: curveonline.co.uk



3 THEATRE

The Worst Witch

Curve Theatre, Leicester, March 19 to 24

Long before Harry Potter there was Mildred Hubble. An ordinary girl who found herself in an extraordinary place: a school for witches. Now in her final year, accident-prone Mildred and her fellow pupils are about to embark on their biggest and most important adventure yet. Jill Murphy’s The Worst Witch stories have sold more than five million copies worldwide and have been made into numerous films and TV series.

This new stage adaptation features original songs, music, magic and a dose of Mildred’s unique brand of utter pandemonium.

Details: curveonline.co.uk



4 THEATRE

Murder on the Nile, Rugby Theatre, until March 16

Kay Ridgeway has led a charmed life. Blessed with beauty, enormous wealth and a new husband, she embarks on a honeymoon voyage down the Nile. Fatal consequences await when the idyllic surroundings are shattered by a shocking and brutal murder. Under scrutiny is a multitude of memorable passengers, all with a reason to kill. The tension and claustrophobia in this Agatha Christie classic, based on Murder on the Nile, builds as a shocking and audacious conspiracy is laid bare. Director Senga Veasey said: “There are few theatre experiences better than brilliantly written murder mystery, and this is one of the very best. I’m so happy to be able to direct this wonderful play in our 70th anniversary year – it’s a treat for us all to be able to get our teeth into a play with so many wonderfully drawn characters and such a cleverly constructed plot.”

There’s no Poirot in this telling of the story – the sleuth in the drama is Cannon Pennefather, played by Steve Crump in Rugby Theatre’s production.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk

5 FAMILY

Peter Rabbit: Mischief and Mayhem, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, until April 27

An exhibition featuring rarely seen original illustrations and early manuscripts by Beatrix Potter from The Tale of Peter Rabbit continues in Rugby. The exhibition celebrates Beatrix Potter’s most famous creation by exploring Peter Rabbit through the ages.

Details: www.ragm.co.uk