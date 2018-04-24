Extra week for Joseph at Kilworth House

Due to popular demand, Kilworth House Theatre’s production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been an extended by a week.

It is the 50th anniversary of the popular musical, which will now run from July 25 to September 8.

Tickets for the extra dates are likely to sell fast as 80 per cent of those on sale have already been snapped up.

The show is a glorious family musical filled with non-stop action, a kaleidoscope of catchy songs and colourful dance numbers, laughter and fun that will delight theatregoers of all ages.

The cast for the show has also been announced with Matthew Jeans playing Joseph and Shanny Holmes as the narrator.

Phil Atkinson plays Pharaoh and Paul Hutton takes on the dual role of Jacob and Potiphar.

Erica-Jayne Alden, Charlotte Alloway, Rhys Batten, Oscar Conlon- Morrey, Jordan Lee Davies, CJ Field, Jacob Fisher, Ashleigh Graham, James-Lee Harris, Scott Hayward, George Hinson, Julia Imbach, Matthew Ives, Dominic Lamb, Nicolle Matheu, Spin and Ed Wade will also star in the show.

Tickets for the show cost between £32 and £40.

To book call the box office on 01858 881939, or tickets are available by visiting www.kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk, where more information is also available.