This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The group are set to hit the Main Stage in what is going to be a chaotically loud end to Bramham Park’s festivities this year.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enter Shikari are set to perform later today at what is set to be a noisy end to Leeds Festival this year.

The group join other Main Stage acts such as Limp Bizkit and Sunday’s headliners, Bring Me The Horizon.

Here’s when you can catch Rou Reynolds and company perform, and a look at what they’ve been performing on the festival circuit so far in 2025.

Leeds Festivals ends for another year not with a whimper, but a loud bang as some of the biggest names from the world of rock converge on the Main Stage this evening.

With Bring Me The Horizon set to close the event, and Limp Bizkit performing shortly before their headline set, we instead focus our efforts on the return of one of the UK’s most beloved crossover groups, Enter Shikari, who make their welcome return to Bramham Park this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in St Albans, Hertfordshire, the band have spent two decades challenging the conventions of rock music; consisting of vocalist and electronics maestro Rou Reynolds, guitarist Rory Clewlow, bassist Chris Batten, and drummer Rob Rolfe, the group initially burst onto the scene in the mid-2000s, carving out a new path by blending hardcore punk with electronic genres like trance and drum and bass.

Rou Reynolds is set to once again whip the Leeds Festival crowd into a frenzy as they perform on a very rock-centric day at Leeds Festival today. | Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Their self-released debut album, Take to the Skies, defied the industry by reaching number four on the UK charts, proving they didn’t need a major label to connect with a passionate fanbase. Over their career, Enter Shikari has continued to evolve, consistently pushing their sound with albums like A Flash Flood of Colour and The Spark, which showcased a more melodic, pop-influenced side.

Beyond their innovative sound, the band is celebrated for their fiercely political and socially conscious lyrics, which tackle everything from environmental issues to anti-capitalist sentiment. Their live shows are legendary for their explosive energy, unique visuals, and deep connection with their audience, who often sing along to every word with fervour.

With their latest album, A Kiss for the Whole World, becoming their first UK number one, Shikari arrive at Leeds Festival at the top of their game, ready to deliver a performance that perfectly encapsulates their remarkable journey and their enduring status as a band unafraid to do things their way - a way we have come to love and appreciate throughout their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time are Enter Shikari performing at Leeds Festival?

Enter Shikari are set to perform on the Main Stage at Bramham Park this evening at 6:30pm BST, with a set time expected to last around 50 minutes, with their performance to conclude by 7:20pm BST.

What could Enter Shikari perform at Leeds Festival?

Let’s go back to August 10, when Enter Shikari performed at Open Flair in Werdchen, Eschwege, Germany. Setlist.FM have listed the following songs that were played during their festival appearance in Europe:

Bloodshot { The Dreamer's Hotel } Anaesthetist Live Outside No Sleep Tonight THE GREAT UNKNOWN Juggernauts Sssnakepit Rabble Rousereo Havoc B Sorry, You're Not a Winner The Last Garrison A Kiss for the Whole World x

Are Enter Shikari going on tour in the UK after Leeds Festival?

Sadly, no, as the group is about to embark on a tour of Europe in October.

The group have dates scheduled for France, Denmark, Czechia, Poland and more, with tickets available for our European readers currently on Ticketmaster.

Looking for more more details on when Bring Me The Horizon are performing at Leeds Festival? Check out our separate explainer, including what they could play when they headline this evening.