By Jessica Martin
Published 20th Apr 2025, 15:07 BST
Here’s the Easter Monday opening hours for shopping centres across the UK including Meadowhall, Trinity Leeds, Frenchgate, Derbion, Metrocentre, Westfield London and more.

Easter Monday (April 21) is a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

We’ve taken a look at the opening hours for different shops and shopping centres on Easter Monday, but it’s always best to check with the individual place you are hoping to visit as time may vary depending on location.

Easter Monday supermarket opening hours

Sainsbury’s

8am - 8pm

Tesco

8am to 6pm

Asda

8am to 10pm

Lidl

Inside M25: 8am to 10pm, outside M25: 8am to 8pm

Wales: 8am to 10pm

Aldi

8am to 8pm

Morrisons

7am to 8pm

Easter Monday Ikea opening hours

Ikea Warrington 10am to 10pm

Ikea Wednesbury 10am to 9pm

Ikea Sheffield 10am to 9pm

Ikea Ashton-under-Lyne 10am to 8pm

Ikea Leeds 10am to 7pm

Ikea Nottingham 9am to 7pm

Ikea Bletchley 10am to 8pm

Ikea Gateshead 10am to 7pm

Ikea Belfast 10am to 8pm

Ikea Reading 10am to 9pm

Ikea Wembley 10am to 8pm

Ikea Greenwich 10am to 8pm

Ikea Lakeside 10am to 9pm

Ikea Croydon 10am to 9pm

Ikea Southampton 10am to 7pm

Ikea Exeter 10am to 8pm

Ikea Bristol 10am to 8pm

Ikea Cardiff 10am to 8pm

High street footfall was well below pre-pandemic levels in the run up to Christmas 2022 (image: Getty Images)
Easter Monday shopping centre opening hours

Trafford Centre 10am to 8pm

Meadowhall 10am to 8pm

Bichester village 9am to 9pm

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks 9am to 9pm

Liverpool One 10am to 6pm

Westfield London 10am to 9pm

Bullring and Grand Central 10am to 7pm

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands 9am to 9pm

Metrocentre 10am to 6pm

Trinity Leeds 9am to 6pm

Derbion 10am to 5pm

Frenchgate 10am to 5pm

