Download XXII: Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn amongst the first acts announced for 2025 event - full list
- Download Festival have announced their first wave of acts performing at 2025’s festival.
- Next year’s headliners see the return of Green Day, with Sleep Token and Korn also joining the punk act.
- Here’s the entire 80+ list of bands that have been announced so far for the 22nd edition of the metal festival.
Despite rumours that they might headline Glastonbury Festival 2025, Green Day are set to be one of next year's headliners at Download Festival XXII.
The punk act are among the nearly 100 acts organisers of the metal festival announced on Tuesday evening (November 12 2024), with the remaining two headline slots being filled by Sleep Token and the return of nu-metal giants Korn.
Other acts announced as part of the first-wave announcement include Weezer, who are set to support Deftones in 2025 when the latter band perform in London, Welsh metallers Bullet For My Valentine, Jimmy Eat World and Sex Pistols with Frank Carter.
Those of an older generation still with a keen eye when the announcement poster was released might also see a couple of familiar names further down; Filter, for example, will be making their return to the United Kingdom as part of Download Festival, while others will have spotted the inclusion of Alice In Chain’s Jerry Cantrell and Me First and The Gimme Gimmes.
The full first-wave of acts set to perform at Download Festival, when it takes place from June 13 to June 15 2024 at Castle Donnington, are as below with more set to follow in due course.
Download Festival 2025 - first acts announced
- Green Day
- Sleep Token
- Korn
- Weezer
- Bullet For My Valentine
- Jimmy Eat World
- Don Broco
- Spiritbox
- Sex Pistols with Frank Carter
- Apocalyptica
- Cradle of Filth
- The Darkness
- Darmer
- Sikth
- Within Temptation
- Steel Panther
- Airbourne
- Alien Ant Farm
- Bleed From Within
- Boston Manor
- CKY
- Dayseeker
- Eagles Of Death Metal
- The Ghost Inside
- Jerry Cantrell
- Jinjer
- Mallory Knox
- Me First And The Gimme Gimmes
- Meshuggah
- Northlane
- Polaris
- Poppy
- Starset
- Turbonegro
- Whitechapel
- Alcest
- Amira Elfeky
- Anaal Nathrakh
- Archers
- Arrows In Action
- Artio
- Bad Herves
- Battlesnake
- Bex
- Currents
- Dead Poet Society
- Dead Pony
- Ever
- Faetooth
- Filter
- Fit For An Autopsy
- The Funeral Portrait
- Gore
- Graphic Nature
- Harpy
- The Haunt
- Holy Wars
- House Of Protection
- Karen Dio
- Kim Oracula
- Kittie
- Lastelle
- Loathe Loco
- The Meffs
- Melted Bodies
- Nothing More
- Novelists
- Orbit Culture
- Riding The Low
- The Scratch
- Seven Hours After Violet
- Sim
- Soprie Lloyd
- The Southern River Band
- Spiritual Cramp
- Split Chain
- Static Dress
- Survive Said The Prophet
- Svalbard Sylosis
- Teen Mortgage
- Trophy Eyes
- Underside
- Unprocessed
- Venus Grrrls
- Vola
- Vower
- Vowws
- Windhand
When can I get tickets to attend Download Festival 2025?
Tickets to the 22nd Download Festival, including camping and VIP packages, are currently on sale now through Ticketmaster UK.
