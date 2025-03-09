Dancing on Ice 2025 final: what time is it on TV today? ITV start time and channel
- Dancing on Ice will crown its 17th winner this evening.
- Three celebrities are left battling it out to win the title.
- ITV has confirmed what time the final will start.
Dancing on Ice will skate onto our screens for one last time tonight. The hit ITV show will crown its winner for 2025 in just a matter of hours.
The three remaining celebrities will take to the ice in a bid to impress the judges and audiences at home. ITV has confirmed the timings for the final and we’ve rounded-up all you need to know.
See which celebrity just missed out at the final hurdle. And remind yourself of who has left so far - as one of the finalist emerges as a clear favourite.
Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter
What time is the Dancing on Ice final on TV?
ITV has confirmed the timings for the conclusion to its dancing competition. The final is set to begin at 6.30pm today (March 9) and it will run for approximately 90 minutes.
It is due to finish at around 8pm and the winner will be announced during the episode. You don’t have to wait for a results show later in the evening.
How to watch Dancing on Ice’s final?
The grand finale of the 17th series of the ITV series will once again air on ITV1/ 1HD. The broadcaster has aired every episode of the season on Sunday nights in 2025.
If you can’t watch it at 6.30pm, it will also be shown on ITV1+1 an hour later. It will run from 7.30pm to 9pm. For those who want to catch up on it, the Dancing on Ice final will be available via ITVX.
What to expect from the Dancing on Ice final?
Just three stars are left in the competition and will compete for the crown tonight. It includes Anton Ferdinand, Michaela Strachan and Sam Aston.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
The preview, via Radio Times, reads: “Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern present the grand finale, as the final three couples go head to head in a bid to lift the Dancing on Ice Trophy. Their routines include a dazzling showcase choreographed by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who will also skate together on television for the final time ahead of their farewell tour, marking the end of an era for the duo.”
Who do you think will win Dancing on Ice tonight? Let me know your predictions by email: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.