Creamfields 2025 Sunday: Your guide to the set times, stages and clashes on the final day of the festival
- It’s your final day at Creamfields this year, and it’s set to go off with a bang.
- The likes of David Guetta, ANYMA and Martin Garrix are set to close out this year’s proceedings later today.
- For one last time this year, here are your set times and stage clashes ahead of Creamfields Sunday 2025.
Good morning, one last time campers, as today marks the final day at Creamfields 2025.
But what a way to close out this year’s festival! Headlining the Arc stage this evening is superstar DJ David Guetta, but don’t sleep on ANYMA, who is also performing shortly before on what is being touted as the APEX stage. So, what does the US producer have in store ahead of his performance at the Pyramids of Giza?
Plus, it’s the annual return of Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, as his specially curated stage boasts sets from Leon Donnelly, L.P Rhythm, Miss Monique, and a cheeky little headline set from himself. Don’t miss out on the performance from HorsegiirL a little later on today also; a little something different in terms of presentation, but a lot of bouncing beats to keep even the most cynical dance fan happy.
So here it is – your final set times and stage clashes for Creamfields Sunday 2025! Don’t be sad it’s over – be glad you still have a full day of entertainment left!
Creamfields 2025 - set times and stages for Sunday August 24
All information is correct as of writing.
Arc
- 21:30 - 23:00: David Guetta
- 19:30 - 21:00: D.O.D
- 18:30 - 19:30: Church Service
- 17:00 - 18:30: Oliver Heldens
- 15:30 - 17:00: Jodie Harsh
- 14:30 - 15:30: Amelia Preston
- 13:30 - 14:30: Kaci-Lea Lynch
- 12:45 - 13:30: Ruby Richards
- 12:00 - 12:45: Dean Peet
Apex
- 17:30 - 19:00: Martin Garrix
- 15:30 - 17:00: Hannah Laing (special indoor MainStage set)
- 14:00 - 15:30: Max Dean
- 13:00 - 14:00: Marsolo
- 12:00 - 13:00: Lucia Cors
Apex_
- 20:00 - 21:30: ANYMA
Steel Yard presented by Drip
- 21:00 - 23:00: Sonny Fodera
- 19:30 - 21:00: Gorgon City
- 18:00 - 19:30: Duke Dumont
- 16:30 - 18:00: Danny Howard
- 15:00 - 16:30: Jazzy
- 13:30 - 15:00: Rob McPartland
- 12:45 - 13:30: No End
- 12:00 - 12:45: Maninuniform
The Forest
- 21:30 - 23:00: Andy Mac
- 19:30 - 21:30: Layton Giordani
- 18:00 - 19:30: Boris Brejcha
- 16:30 - 18:00: Franky Wah
- 15:30 - 16:30: East End Dubs (present CITE)
- 13:30 - 15:30: James Organ
- 12:00 - 13:30: Niva
HALO presented by SHEIN
- 21:30 - 23:00: Ewan McVicar
- 20:00 - 21:30: Four Tet
- 18:30 - 20:00: Salute
- 17:00 - 18:30: Chloe Robinson
- 15:30 - 17:30: Villager
- 14:30 - 15:30: Matt Hibbert
- 13:15 - 14:30: Scaramouche
- 12:00 - 13:15: Samantha Neal
Teletech
- 21:30 - 23:00: AZYR
- 20:00 - 21:30: Nico Moreno
- 18:15 - 20:00: Restricted
- 17:15 - 18:15: Horsegiirl.
- 15:30 - 17:15: I Hate Models
- 14:00 -15:30: KTK
- 12:00 -14:00: Deevey
Fatboy Slim Loves
- 21:30 - 23:00: Fatboy Slim
- 19:30 - 21:00: Miss Monique
- 19:00 - 19:30: Luuk Van Dyk
- 16:30 - 18:00: L.P Rhythm
- 15:00 - 16:30: Joella Jackson
- 14:00 - 15:00: Jake Smith
- 13:00 - 14:00 Joe Fearon
- 12:00 - 13:00: Leon Donnelly
Pepsi Max presents Full On & Trance
- 22:00 - 23:00: Brennan Heart
- 21:00 - 22:00: Uberjakd
- 20:00 - 21:00: Kimmic
- 19:00 - 20:00: Shugz
- 18:00 - 19:00: Billy Gillies
- 17:00 - 18:00: Cosmic Gate
- 16:00 - 17:00: Nifra
- 15:00 - 16:00: MDDLTN
- 14:00 - 15:00: Maria Healy
- 13:00 - 14:00: Mark Roma
- 12:00 - 13:00: DKH
What set clashes are taking place today on Creamfields Sunday?
Just one more day of clashes to contend with, but they are quite the difficult choices to make once again - here’s your guide to who is clashing with whom on the final day of Creamfields 2025.
- 21:30 - 23:00: David Guetta (Arc) vs. Sonny Fodera (Steel Yard) vs. Fatboy Slim (Fatboy Slim Loves) vs. Ewan McVicar (HALO) vs. Brennan Heart (Pepsi Max presents Full On & Trance)
- 20:00 - 21:30: ANYMA (Apex_) vs. Four Tet (HALO) vs. Nico Moreno (Teletech) vs. Gorgon City (Steel Yard) vs. Miss Monique (Fatboy Slim Loves)
- 17:00 - 18:30: Oliver Heldens (Arc) vs. Martin Garrix (Apex) vs. Duke Dumont (Steel Yard) vs. Franky Wah (The Forest) vs. Cosmic Gate (Pepsi Max presents Full On & Trance)
