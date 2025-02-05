We’ve covered off comedy in the East Midlands, but for those who want something musical closer to home - if that home is Leicestershire - then we’ve got plenty more shows worth checking out in 2025.

Be it Gary Barlow passing through as part of his UK wide ‘Songbook’ tour, through to classic rock acts such as Terrorvision, Public Image Ltd and The Darkness, there is something for almost everyone in Leicester throughout the next 12 months - including some banging electronic music courtesy of a festival in Barkstone Wood.

Many of the shows you see still have tickets available, be it through Ticketmaster or See Tickets, but here’s our pick of 23 concerts coming to the Leicester in 2025 you won’t want to miss,.

1 . Terrorvision Terrorvision brings their anthemic rock to O2 Academy2 Leicester on March 8—expect a night packed with 90s nostalgia and sing-along hits such as Tequila.

2 . Swiftogeddon Get ready to dance like it's 1989! Swiftogeddon, the ultimate Taylor Swift club night, hits O2 Academy2 Leicester on March 22.

3 . Chris Helme Chris Helme, frontman of The Seahorses, brings his soulful acoustic vibes to The International on March 23.

4 . Mike and The Mechanics Legendary pop-rockers Mike and The Mechanics take over De Montfort Hall on March 26 with their timeless hits.