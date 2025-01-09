25 of the biggest comedy tours happening in the UK in 2025 - including your Strictly Come Dancing winner

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Music and tickets writer

Published 9th Jan 2025, 11:59 GMT

If you’re in need of a laugh already in 2025 then one of these 25 comedy tours could help 😆

Looking for something to help with the post-Christmas and New Years blues this early on in 2025? Perhaps a spot of comedy then might be in order this year?

It’s not just musicians that are set to tour across the United Kingdom this year, as an incredible array of comedic talent are set to hit the road throughout the next twelve months offering at times relatable, observation humour while at other times moments that border on the surreal.

Be it Peter Kay continuing his huge comeback tour throughout 2025 through to the welcome returns of Jenny Eclair and Omid Djalili, we’ve picked 25 comedians touring the UK extensively in 2025 that we think might be worth your time.

All of which still have tickets still available through Ticketmaster as of writing, but act fast; in the case of Chris McCausland for example, ever since his win on “Strictly Come Dancing,” tickets for his shows are selling out rather fast right about now.

So who have we picked as our comedy tour selections for 2025? Read on to find out!

1. John Bishop

John Bishop continues his tour of the UK throughout 2025 with his signature warmth and razor-sharp wit. Known for his relatable humour and storytelling, Back At It promises an evening of laughter as Bishop reflects on family, relationships, and the quirks of everyday life. | Provided

2. Harry Hill

Expect a whirlwind of surreal humour, chaotic energy, and zany antics as Harry Hill tours in 2025. With his quickfire gags and absurd observations, Hill delivers his trademark mix of slapstick comedy and eccentric charm. | Provided

3. Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan continues her reign as one of comedy’s sharpest voices with her ongoing 2025 tour. Expect fearless takes on relationships, fame, and motherhood, delivered with her signature sass and wit. | Provided

4. Jack Dee

Jack Dee's deadpan humour and cynical charm make him a firm favourite on the stand-up circuit. Continuing his "Small World" tour throughout 2025, his shows promise a night of dry, observational comedy with a satirical edge. | Avalon

