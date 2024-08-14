Comedy continues to tour across the United Kingdom before the end of the year, with a number of acts set to perform across the East Midlands region before Christmas time.

With the likes of Milton Jones and Jack Dee just gaining momentum with tours set to extend into 2025, a number of other performers such as Dawn French are now starting to wind down their stand-up shows as their mammoth tours come to an end.

But there’s still plenty taking place in areas such as Nottingham, Northampton, Leicester and many more across the region; with tickets still available now through Ticketmaster UK, here’s a look at our 19 picks of comedy shows taking place in the East Midlands before the end of 2024.

Will you be attending any of them or are there local shows perhaps we should know about? Feel free to contact the writer to let them know.

Maisie Adam Maisie Adam is set to perform at the Lincoln Theatre Royal on September 10, the Nottingham Playhouse on October 26, the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington Spa on November 2 and The Y Theatre in Leicester on November 3 2024. | Getty Images

Milton Jones Milton Jones brings his new stand-up, "Ha!MIlton," to the Loughborough Town Hall on September 8, the Royal and Derngate in Northampton on September 15, De Montfort Hall in Leicester on September 25, the Grimsby Auditorium on September 26, Leamington Spa's Royal Spa Centre on September 27, the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham on September 29, the Opera House Buxton on October 2 and the Palace Theatre in Newark on November 22 2024. | Steve Ullathorne

Jimmy Carr Jimmy Carr will be entertaining/shocking audiences (delete as appropriate) before the end of 2024, with dates at the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington Spa (September 18), Baths Hall in Scunthorpe (September 19), the Embassy Theatre in Skegness (September 20) and De Montfort Hall in Leicester on October 2 2024. | FilmMagic