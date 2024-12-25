Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is going to be a dramatic Christmas in the world of Soaps 🚨

Soap fans are in for a real treat this Christmas.

EastEnders has two episodes on the BBC.

While both Corrie and Emmerdale have episodes on ITV.

It is beginning to look a lot like Soapmas! The TV gods are shining down on soap fans as three major shows will all have episodes on Christmas day.

Whether you are wanting to follow the action in Walford, Weatherfield or Emmerdale, you have plenty of choice today. As is tradition, the soap operas are going big for the festive period.

If you are wanting to catch all three, you might be worried about any potential schedule clashes. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is EastEnders on Christmas day?

EastEnders actress Michelle Collins | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The BBC soap will air two episodes on December 25, in a real treat for fans. The first will start at 7.30pm and run to 8pm - being followed by Call the Midwife.

EastEnders will then return at 10.35pm for a second episode on Christmas day - and it is a new one, not just a repeat of earlier. This will also run for 30 minutes and finish at 11pm.

The Christmas special will see the Beale family’s holiday ruined by a shocking truth. It promises plenty of festive drama.

What time is Coronation Street on Christmas?

Corrie will be on at 7pm for Gail’s last ever episode on the famous cobbled streets. It was announced that Helen Worth would be bowing out at Christmas after 50 years on the show.

The episode will last for an hour, finishing at 8pm - with advert breaks. It means you may have to juggle things around if you want to watch EastEnders and Corrie this Christmas.

When is Emmerdale on ITV this Christmas?

ITV has a double-bill of soap action for fans this Christmas, with Emmerdale airing at 6.30pm. It is not expected to be as big an episode for the Yorkshire village this year, but Marlon will be in for a shock.

The episode is on for 30 minutes including adverts and will be followed by Coronation Street.

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].