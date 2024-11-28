CBeebies panto is perfect for kids - oh yes it is! 🎄

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CBeebies pantomime for 2024 is Beauty and the Beast.

It is in UK cinemas from November 22.

6 reasons your kids will love watching it.

It is panto season! Oh, yes it is!

The halls might be decked, your tree might be up and the elf is preparing to appear on the shelf. And what says Christmas more than a pantomime.

However if you cannot afford to take the family on a trip to the theatre - we are still in a cost of living crisis after all - this year, the Cbeebies panto is on hand to offer an alternative. The Beauty and the Beast is in cinemas from November 22 and here are six reasons your kids will love it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is perfect for children

CBeebies panto cast for 2024. Photo: CBeebies | CBeebies

Rather unsurprisingly given it is the Cbeebies Panto, but it really is perfect for young kids. All of the jokes and the storyline are firmly aimed at children - so they will be able to enjoy it and none of it is likely to go over their heads.

The villains are obviously villainous and they’ll be able to follow along easily. It also has plenty of moments for audience participation - oh yes it does! (I know I've made the same joke twice, but it's a good joke okay).

The panto features plenty of their Cbeebies favourites

I have to be honest it has been a long time since I’ve watched Cbeebies - it was the Twinkies back when my younger brother was little enough to watch. I was already old enough for CBBC when it launched - not to age myself massively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So I don’t really know who the Cbeebies stars are - my little cousins seem to prefer watching utterly bizarre videos on YouTube. However there is Dodge T. Dog who opens the show and sort of acts like an audience surrogate, allowing for moments when the plot can be reaffirmed for young viewers.

And of course Mr Tumble is involved and may just steal the show. At least he did for me!

James Mackenzie is a brilliant host

James Mackenzie as Snow Raven in CBeebies panto 2024. Photo: CBeebies | CBeebies

The only figure I recognised from my days of watching childhood TV, I got quite a thrill seeing Raven himself - James Mackenzie. Although Cbeebies watchers will probably know him better from Molly and Mack.

But he brilliantly handles all the exposition to set up the story and to transition between scenes. He also has a very fun dynamic with Dodge T. Dog, that I’m sure kids will thoroughly enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sets and effects are magical

The set design is really wonderful, from the ‘Beasts’ castle to the town - it all looks magical. Plus the effects when ‘Snow Raven’ uses his staff are brilliant, adding to the wonderful spell the whole experience casts on audiences.

The wolves will get lots of laughs

Villains of CBeebies Panto. Photo: CBeebies | CBeebies

In true pantomime style, there is plenty of camp in the Cbeebies one for 2024. Especially when it comes to the two wolves, who are bound to get lots of laughs from your little ones.

Particularly during the ‘your behind you’ section. If you know, you know.

They will have tons of fun

Cbeebies have knocked it out of the park when it comes to making a panto squarely aimed at children. Parents and older siblings are not the target audience here.

But for young kids, they will have an absolute blast.

Are you planning on taking your kids to watch the CBeebies panto - or another pantomime in 2024? Let me know by emailing me: [email protected].