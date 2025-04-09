What time is Black Mirror season 7 out? Netflix release time explained
- Black Mirror is back with six brand new nightmares.
- It includes a sequel to the acclaimed USS Callister episode.
- But what time do the episodes come out?
A brand new season of Black Mirror is just a few hours away. Netflix has confirmed the episode titles for the upcoming series.
In the run up to the new release, I re-watched all of the previous episodes and ranked them from worst to best. See which ones came out on top.
Black Mirror season 7 will feature a sequel to USS Callister - and the cast who have returned has been confirmed. Find out more here.
When does Black Mirror season 7 come out?
The latest batch of episodes is set to arrive tomorrow (April 10). The full season will be released at once - so you can binge away to your heart’s delight.
How many episodes are in Black Mirror season 7?
From its origins back on Channel 4 in the early 2010s, Black Mirror has often varied its length unpredictably from season to season. The Netflix releases have ranged from a one-off special to three episodes, five and even six.
Season 7 will be one of the longest with six episodes set to be released. It includes a sequel to USS Callister, which is set to have one of the longer runtimes in the show’s history.
What time is Black Mirror season 7 released?
All six episodes of Black Mirror season 7 are set to arrive on April 10. The new series will be released at 8am GMT for British viewers - which works out at 9am CET for European users.
Black Mirror will release at the inconvenient time of 12am PT/ 3am ET for American audiences. So they will be waiting for you when you wake up.
