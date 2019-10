More than 70 people turned up to cheer on their favourites at a leading Market Harborough charity’s annual ‘pig’ showdown.

They raised about £300 for the town’s Twenty 12 Lions club.

Some 16 mechanical model pigs competed in four races at the annual 'pig showdown'.

Some 16 mechanical model pigs competed in four races with Bertie Bacon pipping Oinky Ollie on the line by a trotter.

A Lions club spokeswoman said: “It was a fantastic night.

“We raised over £300 for some great causes and we’re already looking forward to welcoming supporters to our next pig race extravaganza.”