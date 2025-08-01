Young talents aplenty to hit the stage in Matilda as musical heads to Leicester

Tim Minchin with the young tour cast of Matilda the Musical (photo: Phil Tragen)

The cast has been announced for the upcoming tour of the RSC’s production of Matilda the Musical, which takes to the stage in Leicester this autumn.

The acclaimed show, based on Roald Dahl’s beloved book about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination, begins performances at the Curve theatre on October 6.

Madison Davis, Mollie Hutton, Olivia Ironmonger and Sanna Kurihara will share the title role of Matilda.

Richard Hurst will play Miss Trunchbull, Tessa Kadler will play Miss Honey, Adam Stafford will play Mr Wormwood and Rebecca Thornhill will play Mrs Wormwood.

They are joined by Scotty Armstrong, Sam Holden, Portia Jefferies, Caiomhe Judd, Brooke Kelly, Ryan Lay, Cassandra Lee, Samuel Leon, Jordan Maisuria-Wake, Nicole Manumbre, Lizzie Nance, Esther Niles, Jordan Ricketts, Josh Singleton, Bradley Trevethan, Ella Tweed, Ben Tyler and Karen Walker.

The other young performers announced today are: Rudy Bragg, Jacob Connor-Ashton, Charlie Cox, Sylvie Grace, Rose Jammeh, Dottie Jones, Takunda Khumalo, Sana Lennon, Oisin-Luca Pegg, Millie-May Mankowska, Tate Masuku, Leo Maurice, Carter-J Murphy, Jaxon James Nolan, Cole Nicholson, Pixie Pettigrew, Brodie Robson, Haiden Sihapanya and Felix Schmitt.

Tim Minchin, who wrote the music and lyrics for the musical, made a surprise visit to the rehearsal room this week to meet the young tour cast.

Following its run in Leicester in October, Matilda The Musical travels to Bradford, Liverpool, Plymouth, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Manchester, Southampton, Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich, Milton Keynes and Cardiff.

The internationally renowned musical continues to play to packed houses in the West End at the Cambridge Theatre and has been seen by 12 million people across 100 cities around the world.

It has won more than 100 global awards, including 24 for Best Musical.

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.

Matilda the Musical runs at the Curve until October 25. Visit www.curveonline.co.uk or call 0116 242 3595 to book.