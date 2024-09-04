World War II Lancaster bomber set to swoop in to Desborough at popular 1940s event

The event will return on September 14. Image by Fernandoschi pixabay.com

A flypast by a Second World War Lancaster bomber will swoop in on a 1940s day in Desborough this month.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is expected to pass over the town shortly after 2.15pm at the event on September 24.

The appearance by the historic Avro bomber is part of a four-hour programme of entertainment and nostalgia organised by Desborough Town Council.

Attractions at the popular event, which drew thousands of visitors last year, include forties music from singer and compere Eleanor Mattle and Kettering Silver Band, performances from Braybrooke Morris dancers and a cavalcade of historic vehicles set to pass through the town. Other entertainment will include children's rides, craft and charity stalls including the Poppy Appeal and the forces charity SAFFA.

New this year is a safe shooting gallery enclosed in a tented area where people can fire plastic pellets at targets using low-powered air guns.

Town council chairman Cllr Dean Cornwall said: "I am very pleased that we have managed to secure the flypast this year as it has proved very popular in previous years.

"We are delighted to support the 1940s day again this year and hope that thousands of Desborough residents will come along again to enjoy the four hours of entertainment from midday to 4pm.

"It is free to enter the town centre and enjoy the live music and Morris dancing.

“Refreshments are also available."

Station Road will be closed to traffic from 9am until 6pm to ensure safety.

Follow the Desborough 1940s page on Facebook for details and updates.