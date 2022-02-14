Nevill Holt Opera is unveiling a top-class line-up for this summer.

A world-class opera house near Harborough is unveiling a top-class line-up for this summer.

Based near Medbourne, Nevill Holt Opera will be staging well-loved operas La Bohéme and The Barber of Seville.

They will be followed by performances from musicians and groups such as Jess Gillam, Abel Selaocoe, Sam Jewison and the Dunedin Consort.

The much-anticipated festival comes after last year’s highly-successful season as more people than ever before enjoyed opera at Nevill Holt.

Set up in 2013, the opera house is now expanding its summer performances with a further eight concerts to encourage music-lovers to enjoy spectacular music in Harborough.

La Bohéme, Puccini’s most renowned opera, follows the story of impoverished bohemians Mimì, Rodolfo and their friends.

Rossini’s sparkling The Barber of Seville sees the return of the Royal Northern Sinfonia to Nevill Holt, led by their Principal Conductor Dinis Souza.

This summer’s Festival will see a wide range of music concerts and performances in the award-winning theatre throughout June and July.

The Swingles, one of the world’s most admired vocal groups, will perform on June 10.

Pianist and vocalist Sam Jewison is joined by his all-star band on June 24 for an evening celebrating the classic jazz of The Great American Songbook.

On July 5, South African cellist and rapidly rising star Abel Selaocoe will perform Sirocco with the Manchester Collective, combining virtuosic performance with improvisation, singing and body percussion.