World-class opera house in the Harborough district unveils line-up for its new outdoor festival this month

Nevill Holt Opera

A world-class opera house in Harborough is unveiling the line-up for its new outdoor festival this month.

Nevill Holt Opera will build an outdoor stage and seating enabling each performance to play to a socially-distanced audience of up to 650 people.

They have also worked to make their pricing “more affordable” as tickets will start at £35 while it’s free for under-18s.

Three seating zones will enable audiences to choose to relax on picnic blankets or beat the weather in a covered grandstand at the centre near Medbourne.

The stage set-up will frame the sensational valley views from Nevill Holt.

“The outdoor stage will highlight the breath-taking views and enable visitors to truly immerse themselves in the landscaped gardens adorned with outstanding British sculpture,” said the opera house.

Starting on Wednesday (August 4) this week, Shadwell Opera’s music director Finnegan Downie Dear and Nevill Holt Opera’s artistic director Nicholas Chalmers will conduct Mozart’s Don Giovanni and Verdi’s La Traviata.

The music of La Traviata will be brought to life by orchestral partner Manchester Camerata who were due to work with Nevill Holt Opera for the first time in 2020.

The production will showcase a cast of fantastic young British-trained singers.

Susana Gaspar will be beautiful courtesan Violetta Valéry, Luis Gomes performs as Alfredo Germont and Michel de Souza sings Giorgio Germont.

They are joined by a chorus of NHO Young Artists – exceptional singers at the start of their careers.

Don Giovanni is the much anticipated third opera in Nevill Holt Opera’s Mozart - Da Ponte cycle.

Conducted by Shadwell’s Music Director Finnegan Downie Dear, it will be performed by Shadwell:Ensemble.

They are a new group “founded on the principles of inclusivity, education, player empowerment and a commitment to open door rehearsals”.

Nevill Holt Opera is an independent charity and festival run by its board, Artistic Director Nicholas Chalmers, and Managing Director Annie Lydford.

More than 55 per cent of its income is generated from ticket sales, 25 per cent from fundraising and membership, 10 per cent from other activities such as catering, merchandise and theatre hire and 10 per cent through an annual grant from the David Ross Foundation.

The unique venue has received vital support this year from the Cultural Recovery Fund and Garfield Weston Foundation.