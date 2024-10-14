Wildlife enthusiast to drop into Kibworth Library to regale experiences of bird-watching on Mexican border
Birder Julie Harrison will pay a flying visit to Kibworth Library to talk about a lesser reported side to life on the US/Mexico border.
Julie will deliver her talk, Birding on the Border, at 2pm on Thursday October 17.
Attendees will hear about the area’s abundance of wildlife and the joys and occasional risks of birding experienced on Julie’s recent visit to the border.
Doors open at 1.45pm and tickets cost £6, including home-made tea. Call the library on 0116 3053612 to book.