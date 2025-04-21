Whip-Crack Away to Leicester for Calamity Jane

Carrie Hope Fletcher as Calamity Jane

The whip crackin’ musical comedy classic Calamity Jane a rollin’ on over the plains to Leicester this summer.

Based on the much-loved Doris Day movie, the foot-stomping new production features all the sure-fire classic songs including The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away), The Black Hills of Dakota, Just Blew in from the Windy City and the Oscar-winning Secret Love.

The fearless, gun slingin' Calamity Jane is the biggest mouth in Dakota territory and always up for a fight. She’s trying to win the heart of the dashing Lieutenant Gilmartin, while shooting insults at the notorious Wild Bill Hickok. But when the men of Deadwood fall for Chicago stage star Adelaid Adams, Calamity struggles to keep her jealousy holstered.

Multi-award-winning West End star Carrie Hope Fletcher plays the title role. She recently originated the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella (Gillian Lynn Theatre, West End), with her previous credits including Veronica in Heathers, Wednesday in The Addams Family and Eponine in Les Misérables. Carrie is a 2022 Grammy nominee for two competing albums for Best Musical Theatre Album - Cinderella (Original Concept Album) and Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (Live Album).

Carrie went out on her first solo tour in 2023 which was entitled An Open Book. She toured the UK – including a sold-out performance at the London Palladium – and then embarked on her hugely successful second solo tour, Love Letters, in Autumn 2024. Alongside theatre, Carrie has also written several best-selling novels and has huge social media presence with over 635,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel with over 1 million views every month.

The show is directed by Curve artistic director Nikolai Foster (An Officer and a Gentleman, Kinky Boots), with co-direction and choreography by Nick Winston (Shrek The Musical, Burlesque The Musical), orchestration and music supervision by Catherine Jayes (The Color Purple, Merrily We Roll Along), and set and costume design by Matthew Wright (Everyone’s Talking About Jamie, Evita). Lighting design is by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Ben Harrison and casting by Debbie O'Brien.

Calamity Jane runs at the Curve from Tuesday July 8 to Saturday July 12. Visit curveonline.co.uk or call 0116 242 3595 to book.