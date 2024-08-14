Visitors will be able to take a tour of The Symington Factory in Market Harborough.

Visitors are invited to explore local heritage and cultural sites for free during next month’s Heritage Open Days Festival 2024.

The festival, England’s biggest and most popular heritage event, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. It is an opportunity for people to explore venues that either usually charge or not usually open to visitors.

Harborough District Council has been working with organisers to support and develop a programme of historical places to visit for free between September 6 and 15.

The festival directory is now live and features talks and walks, tours and open days including the oldest windmill in Leicestershire, the Masonic temple, Harborough Theatre and The Symington Factory to learn about corsets that travelled the globe.

Cllr Jo Asher, Cabinet lead for Culture, Leisure, Economy and Tourism, said: I encourage people to explore the wonderful venues and places that the Harborough district has to offer. It’s your chance to try new experiences all at no cost.”

Visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk/whats-on/printable-area-lists/harborough.html for more details.