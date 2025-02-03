You’ve got the menu sorted for your Valentine’s Day 2025 dinner for that special someone in your life - now on to the entertainment side of things.

What’s that? Too busy trying to ensure the meal itself goes without a hitch that you haven’t started thinking about the essential post-date viewing on the most romantic day of the year?

Don’t worry about that too much and just make sure that nothing is burning in the kitchen, as we’ve picked 14 films for your Valentine’s Day viewing, be it curled up on the couch with a loved one or nervously looking at the other side of the table wondering if things are going to plan.

Many of our films don’t involve heading to the cinema either and can be streamed from the comfort of your own home - but what have we chosen for your Valentine’s Day 2025 viewing pleasure?

Good luck with the dinner! We can’t help you with that, for now.

1 . The Notebook (2004) While it might not have wowed critics, The Notebook resonates deeply with audiences who adore its timeless tale of love, loss, and memory. It’s the ultimate go-to if you're seeking a tear-jerking, classic romance to feel all the emotions. | New Line Cinema Photo Sales

2 . When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Widely regarded as one of the greatest romantic comedies, this film blends sharp humour with heartfelt moments. It’s the perfect pick for couples who want something both thoughtful and laugh-out-loud funny on Valentine’s Day. | MGM Studios Photo Sales

3 . Pride and Prejudice (2005) This stunning adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel showcases quiet, fierce love through the eyes of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. It's a beautiful mix of tension, passion, and the timeless appeal of classical romance. | Focus Features Photo Sales