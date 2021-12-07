Two high-profile music, stage and screen personalities will be taking part in a Harborough Christmas concert

The Harborough Singers.

Two high-profile music, stage and screen personalities will be joining a popular choir at their Christmas concert in Market Harborough this year.

Award-winning composer and actor Simon Slater and well-known TV actress and Doctor Who star Jemma Redgrave will be appearing with the Harborough Singers.

The choir has always traditionally invited one celebrity guest to the special occasion every year.

But the overjoyed singers are doubling up this time round after losing out to the Covid pandemic last Christmas.

Simon proved a huge hit at the last Christmas concert staged in 2019.

And Jemma, a member of the renowned Redgrave family, starred with the choir at Christmas the previous year.

“Together, the choir, audience, Simon and Jemma, will create and enjoy a magical evening of Christmas songs, carols and readings, ranging from the exquisitely beautiful to the humorous and roof-raising,” said the Harborough Singers.

“For many this annual event marks the start of the Christmas festivities.

“And for singers and audience and celebrities alike the concert this year has an additional resonance after such a long, enforced absence.

“It’s so good to be back.”

Heading it all up is Musical Director Charlie Penn-Jones and the choir will be accompanied on piano and organ by the “exceptional Andrew King”.

The concert will take place at 7.30pm on Saturday December 18 at St Dionysius Church on Market Harborough’s High Street.

Appropriate Covid guidance at the time will be followed.

The centre nave is already sold out.