Twist and Shout to the sights and sounds of the Sixties in Corby

The show features bespoke costumes as well as hits galore

A new show heading to Corby gives music lovers a chance to relive the 1960s – or discover it for the first time.

Twist and Shout as a musical extravaganza brought to life by an all-star cast from London’s West End. The production explores the explosion of British music that began in 1962 and spans the vibrant decade, from the rise of Beatlemania to the era of Free Love and psychedelia.

In Twist and Shout, audiences are invited to relive an unforgettable musical revolution when skirts got shorter, hair got longer, and rock 'n' roll reigned supreme. This show brings the golden era of British pop back to life with superb performances that pay homage to legends such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Herman’s Hermits, Gerry and the Pacemakers, Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Manfred Mann, Lulu, Sandy Shaw, and many more.

The cast delivers a non-stop feast of 40 classic hits that promises to have audience members singing and dancing along from start to finish. Theatregoers can expect to hear timeless anthems like She Loves You, Glad All Over, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Ferry Cross The Mersey, Shout, You’re My World, Something Tells Me I’m Into Something Good, and many more.

And there’s more to Twist and Shout than the music. Bespoke costumes, combined with stunning stage design, aim to bring the colours and culture of the Sixties to life.

The show comes to The Core at Corby Cube on Thursday June 12. It starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £28. Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book or for more information.