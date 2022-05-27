Top American cellist will be coming to the UK to take part in this year’s Great Bowden Music Fest

Brooks Griffith (photo by Peter Crowe)

The leading international musician will be coming to star at the first music fest to be held since Covid restrictions were lifted.

And alongside Brooks the five-day show will also feature artists from Switzerland and Romania.

Talented musicians from the Harborough area will also be lining up to entertain fans across the region.

The Music Fest will take place from Tuesday July 5 to Sunday July 10 - and it includes more concerts than ever before.

Music Fest Chairman Tim Blades said: “Brooks has played at previous Music Fests prior to lockdown.

“He loved the event so much he has been looking forward to returning since we announced this year’s expanded festival,” added Tim.

“There really is something for everyone, with our ever-popular musicals night and a concert from the Harborough Big Band, as well as a wide variety of classical music featuring musicians and singers.”

All concerts will be staged at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Great Bowden.

Evening concerts are at 7.30pm, except the closing concert which is at 6pm.

Coffee concerts begin at 12.15pm.

Tickets for evening concerts are £15 (12-18s - £5, Under 12s – free) and coffee concerts are £8 (Wednesday and Sunday Coffee Concerts are free).

Concert-goers can also snap up a Fest season ticket for £75.