The Phase 5 of the MCU draws to a close with the release of “Thunderbolts*”

Excitement for the final movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ill-fated Phase 5 continues today.

The teaser trailer for “Thunderbolts*” starring Florence Pugh and David Harbour has been released ahead of a 2025 cinematic release date.

But with the trailer comes more questions - including what the character of “Sentry” is and what his storyline could be in the film?

With the first trailer dropping to start the week off with, all attention on the MCU has turned from “Agatha All Along” to the upcoming final film of Phase 5, “ Thunderbolts* ”

The film, bringing together a “rag-tag” bunch of anti-heroes from across the MCU, is set to be an interesting bridge between the ill-fated Phase 5 and the upcoming exploits of both Fantastic Four and X-Men ; titles that Disney+ garnered the rights to and franchises that look to be the basis of the MCU going forwards.

But rather than something melodramatic akin to “ Eternals ” for example, it looks as if “Thunderbolts*” is going to have its tongue firmly pushed in its cheek, if the premise of a world without the Avengers and relying on these “villains” suggests.

But of all the questions raised since the trailer dropped, two of them seem to be predominant; where can I follow the exploits of the team before the film gets released in 2025, and who or what is “Sentry,” the character played by “ Lessons In Chemistry ” actor Lewis Pullman?

Here’s what we know and how the comic book titles have portrayed “Thunderbolts*” ahead of more information being released by Marvel Studios.

What is “Thunderbolts*” about?

The official synopsis for “Thunderbolts*” states that “A world without Avengers doesn't mean there's not a group of superheroes. There is a group and they're called the Thunderbolts.”

But within the Marvel comic world, the team were created in The Incredible Hulk #449 in 1997. Originally, they were a team of supervillains disguised as heroes, led by Baron Zemo , with the intention of gaining the public's trust for their own benefit. However, over time, many members of the team began to genuinely embrace their heroic roles and sought redemption.

“Almost” like “The Suicide Squad,” some might say.

Who stars in “Thunderbolts*?”

The unlikely heroes in a world without the Avengers; the latest trailer for "Thunderbolts*" has dropped but presented more questions than answers. | Marvel Studios

Who is Sentry?

That seems to be the big question since the trailer for the film dropped; Marvel comics lore explains Sentry was “an ordinary man who, through the accidental ingestion of an experimental serum, gains the powers of "a million exploding suns."

He becomes the Sentry, one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe. His origins are often portrayed with a mysterious, retroactive twist—he was a hero whom the world had forgotten, with a complicated and erased history tied to the likes of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four.

A critical aspect of Sentry's character is his dark alter ego, The Void, a malevolent entity that exists within him. The Void is the embodiment of fear, darkness, and destruction, making Sentry a highly unpredictable and dangerous figure. Sentry’s struggle to control or suppress the Void is central to his narrative.

Sentry, played by Lewis Pullman (main) and his comic book counterpart (inset). Little is known so far how Sentry fits into the film, leading to widespread questions who the character is in the comic book franchise. | Marvel Studios/Marvel

Sentry's greatest battles are often internal. He suffers from severe mental health issues, including schizophrenia, dissociative identity disorder, and depression. This makes him a tragic figure—despite his immense power, he is haunted by self-doubt and the fear of losing control to the Void.

Whether “Thunderbolts*” adopt this incarnation of Sentry remains to be seen; the changes made to Adam Warlock’s character in the last “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie might mean some of the more nuanced moments from the character get eschewed for a simple “bad guy” narrative.

What MCU films or series do the members of “Thunderbolts*” originate from?

So you’re hyped up for “Thunderbolts*” and want to revisit the backstory of some of the characters involved, but given how widespread (some might call it “saturated”) the MCU became, it might be time consuming trying to find out who appeared in what film.

No matter - we have you covered in that aspect. Much like where to start if trade paperbacks are not your thing and you enjoy the thrill of the collecting hunt, here’s where to follow all the members of the Thunderbolts before their big-screen exploits.

Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier

Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian

First MCU appearance: Black Widow (2021)

Other major MCU appearances: None as of yet

Ava Starr / Ghost

First MCU appearance: Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018)

Other major MCU appearances: None as of yet

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

First MCU appearance: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) (Disney+ series)

Other major MCU appearances: Black Widow (2021) (post-credits scene), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

John Walker / U.S. Agent

First MCU appearance: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) (Disney+ series)

Other major MCU appearances: None as of yet

Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster

First MCU appearance: Black Widow (2021)

Other major MCU appearances: None as of yet

Yelena Belova

First MCU appearance: Black Widow (2021)

Other major MCU appearances: Hawkeye (2021) (Disney+ series)

When is “Thunderbolts*” getting released in cinemas?

“Thunderbolts*” is scheduled for release on May 2 2025 in cinemas internationally.

