Three charity busks will take place in Harborough over the next few months

Three charity busks are to be staged in Market Harborough over the next few months.

The special sessions are to go ahead at:

Saturday morning May 7 - Cancer Research - St Mary's Place / Market Hall

Saturday morning July 2 - Oxjam - St Mary's Place / Market Hall

Saturday morning July 16 - Macmillan - St Mary's Place / Market Hall.

To gear up and tune up for the busks, Bar 53 on The Square in Market Harborough will be staging an acoustic night on every first Thursday of the month.

You’ll be able to pop along, take part and have a lot of fun at 8pm next Thursday March 3.

Anyone can turn up and perform in a cabaret style at Bar 53.