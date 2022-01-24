The BIG Weekend of comedy is roaring back to Harborough district next month

The smash hit BIG Weekend of comedy is roaring back to Harborough district next month.

The smash hit BIG Weekend of comedy is roaring back to Harborough district next month.

You are being invited to fill your boots and saddle up for lots of laughs as some of the country’s best comics and entertainers head for Harborough.

Tickets are already selling fast for this year's shows, which are part of the Leicester Comedy Festival.

The BIG Weekend is gearing up to go ahead in Harborough from Thursday February 10 to Monday February 14.

There'll be stand-up shows, comedy movie nights, kids’ entertainment, author events, variety shows, plays and much more.

The all-out four-day riot of fun will be capped off at 7pm on Monday February 14 with the Live at the Market Hall comedy night at Market Harborough’s indoor market.

Big stars Seann Walsh (Live at the Apollo, 8 out of 10 cats, Stand Up Central), and Aaron Simmonds (The Russell Howard Hour, The Stand Up Sketch Show) will be there.

Other highlights include HaHa Harborough stand-up at Harborough Theatre on Saturday February 12.

It will be featuring Josh Pugh, winner of English Comedian of the Year, master of dry humour Matt Bragg, cutlery safety expert Ian Crawford and regular compere Alan Seaman.

There’ll also be a chance to see Howerd’s End – a play about one of Britain’s best-loved comedians Frankie Howerd taking place at the Market Hall on Sunday February 13.

The fun-filled festival begins blue-lights blazing on Thursday February 10 with Fair Cop Wip, with comedy from former police sergeant turned comedian Alfie Moore at Lutterworth Town Hall.

You’ll also get the chance to see Brian Bilson – the “Poet Laureate of Twitter – talking about his latest poetry collection at Kibworth Community Library.

Foxton Comedy Night on Friday February 11 is raising funds for the local play area and stars Leicestershire comic Sarah Johnson and a musical performance by award-winning comedian Kate Lucas.

The Instant Laughs Showcase comes to Lutterworth Town Hall on Friday February 11 and Saturday February 12 with the best up-and-coming, unique and entertaining performers.

And children’s show Koolgigs and The Has Bin Theatre is bringing puppets, live music and laughter to Market Harborough Methodist Church that Saturday.

Funhouse – Live at the Lodge is a must-see at the Wycliffe Rooms in Lutterworth.

It will feature stand-up from Dominic Holland (father of Spiderman actor Tom Holland) on Saturday February 12.

And during the school half-term Kids Comedy Cabaret Club comes to the Market Hall on Monday February 14 from 2pm, featuring the animated stand-up of Big Howard and Little Howard (CBBC, The Slammer), high-flying tricks and deadly card throwing fun with Card Ninja.

You can also go and enjoy comedy films The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert and In Bruges at Harborough Theatre in Market Harborough’s town centre on Friday February 11.

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough District Council, said: “It is genuinely exciting to have this event back as it always was.

“It is one of the highlights of the social calendar.

“It’s great to see so many fantastic comedians and acts performing at venues across the district including our own Market Hall,” said Cllr King.

“I really hope people come along and have a great time.”

You can book tickets online now for all shows.

Please book early to avoid disappointment.

For full details on the BIG Weekend and Leicester Comedy Festival 2022 visit www.comedy-festival.co.ukThe much-anticipated event is being supported by the Welcome Back Fund.