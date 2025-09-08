Strictly 'legends' reunite for show heading to Leicester

Strictly legends team up once more (photo: Terry Blackburn)

Some of the biggest names in the history of Strictly Come Dancing are joining forces in Leicester next month.

Following their smash hit sell-out tour Legends of The Dance Floor in 2024, Strictly Come Dancing legends Brendan Cole, James Jordan, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite are returning to the stage in The Return Of The Legends. Among their countless Strictly highlights, Vincent mesmerised with his tango moves, Pasha appeared in three finals (winning one), Ian dazzled with his Pasa Doble, James’s ballroom skills and larger-than-life personality made him a Saturday night favourite and Brendan, of course, never shied away from telling the judges what he really thought while remaining one of the show’s most popular pros.

James Jordan said: "Last year’s Legends tour was a life-changing experience, reigniting a passion for dance I thought was lost. The energy, artistry, and camaraderie reminded me why I fell in love with dance. I’m deeply grateful to the exceptional team and talent behind it. I can’t wait to bring that same energy and legacy to new audiences.”

Vincent Simone added: “This year’s Return Of The Legends tour promises to be the most magical evening, with brand new stories and more incredible choreography. And, don’t forget, out of all the legends, I’m the best!”

Brendan Cole said: “I’m so happy that all five of us are returning for the new Return Of The Legends show this year. The success of last year’s tour was a wonderful experience to be a part of - and it’s hugely exciting to be able to bring the show to so many more towns and cities across the UK.”

Ian Waite added: “I can’t begin to describe just how much fun we all had on tour last year, so to do it bigger and better for 2025 is just fantastic. And, of course, we get to perform again with our incredible female dance partners, who quite rightly received their own standing ovation every single night.”

The show comes to the De Montfort Hall on Monday October 13. Visit legendsofthedancefloor.com to book.