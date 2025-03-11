Story of love, music and dementia takes to stage

The play 'shows the heartbreak of dementia but also flashes of hope' (photo: Tom Dixon)

A moving love story exploring the transformative power of music to help those living with dementia heads to Leicester next month.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The play, called In Other Words, traces the relationship of Jane and Arthur, connected by the voice of Frank Sinatra from the moment they first meet and through the ups and downs of the 50 years that follow.

Most Popular

Since its premiere in London in 2017, In Other Words has enjoyed remarkable international success with more than 300,000 spectators in four continents. The French translation won an unprecedented four Moliére Awards in 2023, including Best Play, and the Argentinian production won a Premios Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writer Matthew Seager, who also plays Arthur in the production, said: “Working on In Other Words as a writer and performer continues to provide the most fulfilling and formative experiences of my career.

"I struggle to articulate how it feels knowing that so many people around the world have now seen a version of Arthur and Jane’s enduring love story. It speaks to the universality of the play’s themes that it resonates so broadly. It is beyond thrilling to now be bringing it to such a wide audience around the UK.”

In Other Words is produced with The Utley Foundation’s Music for Dementia campaign, which has a goal of making music an integral part of dementia care through grants to charities and special projects.

Sarah Metcalfe, managing director of The Utley Foundation and Music for Dementia, said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting In Other Words. It is a fantastic production – brilliantly written and performed. It addresses an important topic with accuracy and sensitivity, showing the heartbreak of dementia but also flashes of hope in the power of music and human connection.”

The play will be performed at the Curve on April 11 and 12. Call 0116 242 3560 or visit curveonline.co.uk to call or for more information.