Smash-hit Kinks musical Sunny Afternoon heading to Leicester

'The songs don’t just get under your skin – they live in your veins': Sunny Afternoon (photo: Kevin Cummins)

The spirit of The Kinks will be celebrated in Leicester next year when the acclaimed musical Sunny Afternoon comes to the Curve.

Set against the backdrop of Britain on the cusp of the rebellious '60s, the show promises “an exhilarating and moving celebration of the music, life, and the band that changed it all”.

Sunny Afternoon celebrates the raw energy, passion and timeless sound of one of Britain’s greatest bands. Charting the euphoric highs and agonising lows, it tells their story through a remarkable back catalogue of chart-toppers, including You Really Got Me, Lola and All Day and All of the Night. The show was the recipient of four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music for Ray Davies of The Kinks.

Ray Davies said: “We’ve assembled a fantastic company to retell our story and look forward to seeing them breathe new life into the production on tour. I hope Sunny Afternoon will be a much-needed tonic for people.”

Producer Sonia Friedman said: “From the very first workshop we produced, when I heard that incredible music played live in the room, I knew I had to produce this show.

"The songs don’t just get under your skin – they live in your veins, they stay with you forever. Paired with such honest, powerful storytelling, Sunny Afternoon became one of the most unforgettable theatre experiences of my life. To see it go on to win multiple Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, was simply extraordinary – but what really matters to me is that the spirit of The Kinks’ music and their story still connects so deeply with audiences today.

"I’ve missed this show, so I’m beyond thrilled that it’s back on the road, giving new generations the chance to experience – or relive – the sheer joy, energy and heart of Sunny Afternoon. Huge congratulations to the brilliant company keeping its spirit alive.”

Following a sell-out run at Hampstead Theatre in 2014, Sunny Afternoon opened to critical acclaim at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End where it ran for two years ahead of its sell-out tour of the UK and Ireland throughout 2016 and 2017.

The show runs at the Curve from Tuesday April 21 to Saturday April 25, 2026. Call 0116 242 3595 or visit www.curveonline.co.uk to book.