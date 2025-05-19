See artistic delights galore at Nevill Holt Festival

The Smile You Send Returns to You, one of many acclaimed pieces by Chila Burman

Bold and beautiful work by world-renowned artists is going on show in Leicestershire as part of the Nevill Holt Festival.

Chila Burman will headline the event’s visual art programme with her vibrant exhibition Chila Burman: Love Memoirs, which runs for the entire festival. Love Memoirs is a celebration of Chila’s jubilant vision - where themes of gender, identity and heritage are explored through her signature playfulness and bold expressive style. Both thought-provoking and uplifting, the exhibition features some of Chila’s most popular works, from her Ice Cream Van, which has been exhibited across the world, including the 2022 World Cup in Doha, to a selection of neons that illuminated Tate Britain’s facade.

In 2022 Chila was made an MBE for her contributions to visual art and this year she designed the Brit Awards invitations and afterparty for the Universal Music. Chila has enjoyed solo exhibitions throughout the UK and internationally, with a major retrospective exhibition of her work planned for Tate Liverpool in 2026. Love Memoirs will be located in the chapel, grounds and the galleries within the theatre. Chila will give a intimate talk on June 14, which will give visitors the unique opportunity to hear from the artist directly about her work.

Leading contemporary gallery Saatchi Yates to curate a room within Nevill Holt Hall. Founded by Phoebe Saatchi and Arthur Yates, Saatchi Yates is celebrated for championing emerging artists and redefining the contemporary London art scene. Visitors have the opportunity to discover the works of Benjamin Spiers, Danny Fox, Rachel Zhang and Will St John.

Presenting the intimate exhibition Sculpted in Stone, Northants & Rutland Open Studios showcases local artists Régis Chaperon and Ana Ruiz Agüí whose bold imaginative approaches push the boundaries of stone, to create a striking collection of unique works.

Finally, intermingling art and award-winning horticulture are the Nevill Holt Gardens, which play host to a permanent collection of 20th and 21st century British sculpture, including works by celebrated artists Nic Fiddian-Green, Antony Gormley, Rachel Whiteread, Eduardo Paolozzi and Allen Jones. The gardens are designed by Chelsea Gold Medal winner Rupert Golby and head gardener Andy Bretherick

Within the grounds, visitors can also enjoy Chila Burman’s Ice Cream Van, and sculptures by local artists from the Northants & Rutland Open Studios.

These exhibitions join the previously announced visual art talks including Yinka Shonibare in conversation with Frieze director Eva Langret, Glenn Brown in conversation with art historian and curator Marco Livingstone; Michael Craig-Martin also in conversation with Marco Livingstone and Talk Art Live with Russell Tovey and Robert Diament who talk with artist Harland Miller.

The festival runs from Friday May 30 to Sunday June 22.

Visit nevillholtfestival.com for details.