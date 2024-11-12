Saxophonists prepare to blow the roof off at fundraising concert in Harborough
Musicians in Harborough are preparing to blow the roof off at an upcoming fundraising concert.
The Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra will be performing with international saxophonist Gerard McChrystal on Sunday November 24 at 3.30pm.
The concert takes place at St Hugh’s Church to raise money for the St Hugh’s Cygnet Project.
It will combine solo pieces from Gerard and ensemble pieces from the orchestra, culminating in a performance of ‘Concertino – an upbeat concerto by Australian composer Matthew Orlovich.
Tickets are £12 (£5 for under-16s). Email [email protected] to purchase.