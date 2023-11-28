It will take place at Desborough Library and Community Hub

Saxophones at the ready!

An acclaimed saxophone orchestra is set to play at a joint fundraising Christmas concert at Desborough Library.

Market Harborough’s Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra (PSO) will be performing at the festive event at the Library and Community Hub on Saturday December 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be festive tunes to get people in the Christmas spirit, along with popular pieces from the worlds of classical music, jazz, swing, modern pop, film and traditional folk tunes. Nominated for a national award by the Royal Philharmonic Society, PSO features seven different types of saxophone, from the tiny sopranino to the giant contrabass sax.

Most Popular

Community hub chair Gil Holmes said: “It’s really great that we can put on a Christmas concert this year in Desborough with the help of Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra. We are delighted to be welcoming them to our Library and Community Hub and are looking forward to getting into the festive spirit.”

Tickets are £10 each (£5 for under 16s) including a glass of wine or a soft drink and are available from the Library, by calling 01604 368169 or by emailing [email protected].

Profits will be split between Desborough Library and Community Hub (DLCH) and PSO. DLCH is a charity working to open up the building to new ideas and create a community hub for the whole town, young and old, to use. PSO is a registered charity that aims to celebrate and advance the art of music.