Rousing celebration of Scottish music old and new hits the stage

An uplifting night of Scottish music, culture and Celtic pride awaits in Kettering next month.

Highland Harmony features soaring renditions of classics by The Proclaimers, Wet Wet Wet, Bay City Rollers, Deacon Blue, Paolo Nutini, AC/DC, Lewis Capaldi, and more. The show also bridges borders and generations, withIrish treasures like Lord of the Dance and traditional Celtic melodies.

Music comes from the internationally loved MacDonald Brothers. From their breakout moment on The X Factor, where they secured a Top 5 finish, to sharing arena stages with Westlife and recording a song gifted by Sir Elton John, Brian and Craig MacDonald have become known for their with heart, harmony and love of their Highland heritage.

The brothers said in a statement: “We cannot wait to perform some of the best music Scotland has to offer, from today’s biggest hits to some of the nation's best traditional tunes.

"Music has always been our passion growing up playing an array of instruments since the ages of five and six.”

Co-producer Keith Jack of MK Entertainment says “I’m so proud to be bringing my Scottish roots to the UK. Blending traditional Scottish melodies with modern flair, Brian and Craig bring a fresh energy to centuries-old tunes. Between them, they master a wide range of instruments creating a powerful, immersive soundscape that resonates with audiences of all ages. We wanted to create a show that not only honors our musical roots but also brings people together through the magic of live performance.”

Multi-instrumentalists to the core, the brothers switch seamlessly between accordion, fiddle, piano, guitars, and Irish whistles, all while delivering tight vocal harmonies.

The show takes to the stage at the Lighthouse Theatre on Sunday September 21. Visit lighthousetheatre.co.uk or call 01536 414141 to book.