Rock with CBeebies' Justin in Leicester

'I like rock‘n’roll music in particular': Justin Fletcher

CBeebies star Justin Fletcher is hitting Leicester with a new live show – and it’s all about music.

Famous for his Bafta Award-winning appearances in hit programmes including Something Special, Justin's House, Gigglebiz and Gigglequiz, Justin and his friends are back, starring in a rocktastic theatre show.

Justin Time To Rock follows Justin and his friends as they put together a rock band. But with so many songs to choose from, they are going to need the audience’s help to choose the best songs to sing and dance to.

The all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza is packed full of well-known songs, lots of dancing, comedy and plenty of rocktastic fun.

Justin said: “I’ve always loved music – it’s a very powerful way to express yourself. We wanted to create a show that features lots of different styles of music. I like rock‘n’roll music in particular, because it is great to dance to and has a feel-good factor.

“When we were writing the story about the band, we wanted to include some brand-new songs that that have never been heard before. One of my favourites is a song called Share a Little Sunshine which is all about sharing happiness, kindness and friendship. Sharing these feelings can create a ripple effect through the audience which in turn creates a great atmosphere.

"There will be lots of well-known action songs to get the party started, so everyone should practice their Hokey Cokey, Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes and an audience favourite Hands Up. There will also be some new songs to dance to including the Bubble Pop Bop!”

Justin has entertained generations of children on stage – and he still loves going out on stage and touring.

He said: “Performing live to an excited family audience is such an uplifting and rewarding experience. The moment we run out on the stage, there is a great atmosphere, and the party begins! Our shows are really interactive, and it is great to see many generations of families and friends come together to watch the show and have fun!”

Justin Time to Rock comes to the De Montfort Hall on Sunday May 31. Visit justinlivetour.com to book.