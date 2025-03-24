Rock spectacular Bat Out of Hell to explode onto the stage in Leicester
The award-winning show wowed critics and public alike when it played at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London’s Dominion Theatre, and with its international runs. It won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for eight WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.
Bat Out of Hell was released in 1977 and became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 68 million copies worldwide. A sequel, Bat Out of Hell II, was released in 1993 and was another global smash. For the stage musical, Meat Loaf’s legendary songwriter Jim Steinman has incorporated songs from both Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, Bat Out of Hell, I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) and Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, as well as the previously unreleased song What Part of My Body Hurts the Most.
The show tells how, as the Lost boys and girls flee into the tunnels below the city from its ruler Falco, his teenage daughter Raven locks eyes with fearless leader of the Lost, the immortal Strat, and the immensity of their love threatens to destroy both of their families.
Bat Out of Hell – The Musical runs at the Curve from Monday June 9 to Saturday June 14. Visit curveonline.co.uk or call 0116 242 3595 to book.
